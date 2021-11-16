New poll: Nation still supports Roe v. Wade, disapproves of new Texas abortion law

A new poll is showing the country as a whole widely disapproves of the latest anti-abortion legislation in Texas and approves of upholding Roe v. Wade.

The poll , conducted jointly by the Washington Post and ABC News, showed respondents voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin that the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade should be upheld, with 60% voting “uphold” over “overturn.”

Likewise, the Texas law that bans most abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy proved unpopular by about the same margin, with 58% saying they either “somewhat” or “strongly” oppose the law against 37% who support it.

The Supreme Court is in the midst of deciding whether to challenge the country’s longtime abortion protections and have already added a case to the docket for December 1 that analyzes a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

When asked specifically if the decision whether or not to have an abortion should be solely between a woman and her doctor or regulated by law, the answer was even more lopsided, with 75% saying government regulations should not determine that decision and that it should be up to the patient and her doctor.

Only 20% responded that the law should factor in.