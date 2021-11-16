Woodburn's Pankey earns all-league honor

Despite tough 2021 season, Woodburn volleyballer named Oregon West Conference honorable mention

Regardless of how the season shook out, at least one Bulldog received all-conference honors.

Woodburn's Lilli Pankey was named an all-league honorable mention for her work in the volleyball teams 2021 campaign. The junior opposite hitter was a part of a team that earned just two wins on the season, one over 6A McKay in the Dallas Tournament and one against Elmira in the Junction City Tournament.

Woodburn finished the regular season 0-12 in the Oregon West Conference (OWC) and 2-15 overall.

