ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn's Pankey earns all-league honor

By Tanner Russ
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Despite tough 2021 season, Woodburn volleyballer named Oregon West Conference honorable mention

Regardless of how the season shook out, at least one Bulldog received all-conference honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVGya_0cyhnCyT00

Woodburn's Lilli Pankey was named an all-league honorable mention for her work in the volleyball teams 2021 campaign. The junior opposite hitter was a part of a team that earned just two wins on the season, one over 6A McKay in the Dallas Tournament and one against Elmira in the Junction City Tournament.

Woodburn finished the regular season 0-12 in the Oregon West Conference (OWC) and 2-15 overall.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Madras swimming is diving headfirst into new season

The White Buffalos bring back three state qualifiers, including state champion Colby Anderson. The Madras swim teams bring back three student-athletes who qualified for state last season. Colby Anderson, Julian Hollingshead and Emma Shierk highlight a strong Madras team that will be looking to hang a banner in the Madras...
MADRAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Dallas, OR
City
Elmira, OR
Woodburn, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland Tribune

Timbers open 2022 on Feb. 26 at home vs. New England Revolution

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Timbers 2022 opener — The Portland Timbers will open the 2022 MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 26, against the New England Revolution at Providence Park. The league on Monday announced the home openers for each team. The 2022 season,...
MLS
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy