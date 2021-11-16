Police request public’s help in locating missing Birmingham man

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing Birmingham man.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Kelvin “Monster” Maddox, 57, of Birmingham, was last seen by a family member on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Maddox is known to experience homelessness and frequents numerous locations in Birmingham including the Five Points South Area and Downtown.

Maddox is said to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and around 180 pounds.

A family member stated Mr. Maddox suffered injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Kelvin Maddox, please contact the Birmingham PoliceDepartment’ss Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.