ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Police request public’s help in locating missing Birmingham man

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing Birmingham man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bp4aN_0cyhnAD100

Kelvin “Monster” Maddox

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Kelvin “Monster” Maddox, 57, of Birmingham, was last seen by a family member on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Maddox is known to experience homelessness and frequents numerous locations in Birmingham including the Five Points South Area and Downtown.

Maddox is said to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and around 180 pounds.

A family member stated Mr. Maddox suffered injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Kelvin Maddox, please contact the Birmingham PoliceDepartment’ss Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seek assistance in locating missing person

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department requests assistance from the public in an ongoing missing person investigation that has been active since May 2019. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Ramondus Jaterun Robinson, 33, of Birmingham, was last seen wearing gray stone-washed jeans with cuts down the legs of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest Birmingham man on drug, weapons charges

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department officer arrested a Birmingham man for multiple drug charges. According to the Trussville Police Department, Byron Dedric McDonald, 29, of Birmingham, was arrested during a traffic stop when officers observed the red Chevrolet Corvette he was driving travel South on North Chalkville Road with […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pedestrian killed in Birmingham hit-and-run

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that an unidentified man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident on Thursday afternoon. “The  decedent was a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West when he was struck by a motor vehicle,” Deputy Coroner […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Sumter County man wanted for attempted murder of state trooper arrested

From The Tribune staff reports SUMTER COUNTY — Authorities report that Randy Lee Wade, 57, of Sumter County, was arrested without incident here Saturday night. Wade is the suspect regarding the attempted murder of a Trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 19, Senior Trooper […]
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Three injured in shooting incident in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an assault that took place on Thursday, November 18, involving three people being shot inside of a vehicle. According to the Birmingham Police Department, just after 4 p.m., the Birmingham Police Department’s 911 Communications Division received a ShotSpotter alert of 10 rounds […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homelessness#Crime Stoppers#The Tribune#South Area
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA issues a missing and endangered person alert

From The Tribune staff reports HOUSTON COUNTY — The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Dothan man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Jefferson Hasty, 63, was last seen on Friday, November 12, in the area of Hodgesville Road in Dothan. Hasty is 6 feet tall […]
DOTHAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Fatal crash reported in Cherokee County

From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 has claimed the life of a Panama City, Florida man, Alabama State Troopers reported. Jefferey William Langford, 24, was fatally injured when the 1998 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point Fire Department battled house fire in Pinson

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Center Point Fire Department responded to a single-family residence fire in Pinson on Sunday, November 21, at approximately 4:40 p.m. According to Center Point Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, the first company arrived to find a single-family residence heavily involved. The fire took place on Turkey Creek […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man charged with impersonating police officer after pulling woman over in Hueytown, other victims encouraged to come forward

From Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — Police in Hueytown have charged a man with impersonating a police officer after they said he pulled a woman over. Officers also said they are aware of another incident in another jurisdiction of the same man impersonating a police officer there. According to a statement from HPD, on Tuesday, […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest man for counterfeit money

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police arrested a South Carolina man for possession of a forged instrument on Wednesday, November 18, at approximately 1:30 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, the Trussville Police Department was dispatched to Hobby Lobby on reports of a person attempting to pass counterfeit currency. Officers arrested […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA investigates officer involved shooting

From The Tribune staff reports MADISON COUNTY  — The Madison County Sheriff’s office requested on Thursday, November 18, that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be handling the investigation of an officer‐involved shooting that involved a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to ALEA, The suspect, identified as Cory Wayne […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Chelsea teen at approximately 2 a.m on Friday, November 19. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2014 Hyundai Elantra he was driving left the roadway, striking a culvert and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two injured, one killed in Center Point shooting

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Two people were injured, and another person was killed in a Center Point shooting on Friday, November 19, around 7:55 p.m. According to Center Point Fire Department’s (CPFD) Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, CPFD responded to a person suffering from a gunshot wound at 2300 5th Street Northwest. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Alabama man’s phone found in California by hunter

From The Tribune staff reports SACRAMENTO — Authorities in California continue to investigate the disappearance of two Alabama men missing since November 6, 2021. According to a statement by the Gridley Police Department via social media, Ladexter Tequan Pelt, 25, son of Eutaw City Councilwoman Tracey Hunter, and John Fitzgerald Dubose Jr., 20, was last […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Update: Coroner identifies employee shot at Pinson business

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot overnight at a Pinson business. John Eric Cole, 29, of Birmingham was killed on what was reportedly his first day of work at Samuel Associated Tube Group. A co-worker, Dexter Rashad Johnson, 34, is accused of shooting the […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man shot at Pinson business, co-worker arrested

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say a man shot and killed a co-worker at a local business here overnight. Dexter Rashad Johnson, 34, is accused of shooting the victim, who had started his first day on the job, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Shortly after midnight on […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy