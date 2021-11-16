Police looking for missing Irving teen

Irving Police are still looking for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, a 16-year old Hispanic female with intellectual disabilities.

Police say Tammy left her residence in the 2300 block of Cartwright St. north of 183, by walking out of the home between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Tammy was wearing a blue sweater and multicolored Vans slip-on shoes, and pants of an unknown description. She might also have a white backpack with red stripes as well.

Police say she may run if approached by a stranger and may not answer if called. If you see her, they are asking that you do not contact her, rather immediately call 911.

Police also are asking everyone in the Story Rd./Cartwright St. area to review their surveillance cameras for Saturday night after 10:30 p.m. through Sunday morning. If anyone has any other information about Tammy’s whereabouts, please call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference Tammy’s name or case number 21-26320.​

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter