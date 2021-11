It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux has lived up to the expectations of being a top-5 recruit in the class of 2019. Thibodeaux has positioned himself nicely to be a top 5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft and has all the tools and measurables to succeed at the next level. Thibodeaux has the size, length and twitch to be an impact player and an elite pass-rusher. He has six sacks, five QB hurries and 10 TFLs this season in eight games played.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO