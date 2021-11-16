ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OR

North Marion all-league roundup: Fall 2021

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWYEE_0cyhmmai00 An overall successful fall season for the Huskies athletic programs met with all-conference awards

Football

North Marion's football team had a hapless 2021 season. The squad went 0-5 in Special District 2 (SD2), and 0-8 overall with one cancelled game. It was ranked last in the state at 4A.

Despite that, there were several North Marion footballers who were recognized for the effort given on the field. Junior center Charlie Medina was named first team all-league for his work on the front line.

Junior Marcus Ledesma was given two distinctions, one for second team all-league linebacker and one for honorable mention running back. Senior Kaden Henderson was named second team all-league defensive back. Junior Colin Elliott and senior Roberto Ibarra received honorable mention distinctions for tackle and linebacker, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHnsn_0cyhmmai00

Boys Soccer

The Huskies had a strong season en route to an appearance in the semifinals of the state tournament. North Marion went 9-0-1 to capture the Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) championship and was ranked sixth place in the state when the rankings were frozen. The run into the playoffs included a come from behind 3-2 victory over Sisters in the opening round and an upset victory over Phoenix in the quarterfinals.

Senior defender Leo Mercado, senior forward Esteban Campos, and junior midfielder Alexander Perez earned first team all-league honors. Second team honors went to senior goalkeeper Caedyn Laninga and senior midfielder Alex Farrens. Three Huskies received honorable mentions: junior defender Jose Jara, senior defender Evan Holman, and junior Aaron Rodriguez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYlGY_0cyhmmai00

Volleyball

The volleyball team had a strong season, claiming the Tri-Valley Conference championship with a 9-1 league record, and a 12-7 overall record. North Marion won the title with a tiebreaker over league foe Molalla (9-1 TVC, 12-8 overall). The Huskies were upset in the first round of the playoffs against Siuslaw.

Six members of the volleyball team were awarded all-conference honors. Senior outside hitter Megan Netter and senior middle blocker Jaydan Sahlin were named first team all-conference; senior setter Mackenzie Agnew and senior defensive specialist Jaedyn Bryan were named second-team; and honorable mentions went to junior middle blocker Shay Coello and senior defensive specialist Emily Vachter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKuMx_0cyhmmai00

Girls Soccer

While the Huskies ultimately came up short in their quest for a state championship, falling to Hidden Valley in the semifinals, it's hard to argue that the season was not a huge success. The team went 8-2 in the hyper competitive Tri-Valley Conference, and 12-4-1 overall with wins over Gladstone, 5A Silverton, Philomath, and Astoria.

The team's defense was also among the top in the state conceding just 10 goals all season and racking up 11 shutouts in 17 games. On the offensive end of the field, North Marion racked up 50 goals in the same amount of time.

The Huskies racked up seven all-conference honors for its run, including four first team honors. Senior striker Dominique Huapeo, senior goalkeeper Mallory Patzer, sophomore midfielder Caile Lader, and senior midfielder Teagan Welch were the four first team recipients.

Junior defender Adrie Lader and freshman Vanessa Valenzuela were named second team all-conference, and sophomore defender Melanie Kirstein was named honorable mention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcA81_0cyhmmai00

Cross Country

The harriers of North Marion brought in six all-conference honors. Sophomore Emersyn Alvord, who made her state championship debut this season, was named first team all-conference for the girls team. Fellow sophomore Kenley Doubrava was named second team all-conference and finished eighth at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships.

Four members of the boys team were named all-conference for their efforts in winning a berth at the state championship meet. Seniors Thomas Bonser and Owen Alvord were named first team all-conference, and senior Mitch Doubrava and sophomore Eli Gonzalez were named second team all-conference.

Portland Tribune

North Marion girls soccer falls to Hidden Valley

The 2-1 loss brings close to excellent season that saw the Huskies finish the year ranked No. 3 in the state at 4A. The North Marion girls soccer quest for gold came up just one game short. The Huskies reached the state semifinals on the backs of five straight wins,...
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn outlasts Gladstone 1-0 in the semifinals

Early goal from Woodburn's Valdez Vazquez the decider; Gladstone sees 10-game win streak snappedGLADSTONE, Ore.—History has a funny way of repeating itself. It was two years ago that the No. 9 seed Woodburn Bulldogs made the trek to the No. 1 seed Gladstone Gladiators to pull the 2-0 upset in the playoffs enroute to a state finals appearance. In the year 2021, Woodburn, this time the No. 4 seed, made the journey up to Dick Baker Stadium to square off against the No. 1 ranked Gladiators. Once again, the Bulldogs got the shutout win, this time 1-0, and advance...
Woodburn Independent

Round 2: Oregon high school state playoffs scores and schedules

Follow the schedule and final scores of the OSAA high school football playoffs.The playoffs in Oregon high school football continue on for all classifications. Head to OSAA's website to see the full brackets from each level and keep an eye here for all the latest scores from across the state. All dates and times are 7 p.m. Nov. 12 unless otherwise noted. CLASS 6A Second round Lake Oswego 35, McNary 14; LO 10-1, McNary 7-4 Jesuit 19, Clackamas 7; Jesuit 10-1, Clackamas 10-2 Sherwood 35, West Salem 27; Sherwood 7-4, West Salem 9-2 Central Catholic 48, Mountainside 17; CC 12-0,...
Woodburn Independent

St. Paul routs Crane 44-6, advances to Powder Valley rematch

The explosive Buckaroo run game and staunch defense were deciding factors in quarterfinal victoryWOODBURN, Ore. — St. Paul is headed to the state semifinals. The Bucks (10-1) punched their ticket to the 1A 8-man football final four with a dominant 44-6 win over Crane (8-3) on Friday, Nov. 12. With the win, St. Paul stretches its win streak to eight straight games. The game took place at nearby Woodburn High School, just 11.5 miles and roughly 20 minutes down the road for the Buckaroos. Crane, meanwhile, made the 5 hour, 25 minute drive some 307 miles to get to the...
Portland Tribune

St. Paul footballers rake in all-league honors

Clancy Koch named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Tony Smith named Coach of the Year. St. Paul's football team was near perfect in the regular season, boasting an 8-1 overall record and a 4-0 record in league. That dominant run earned more than a few Buckaroos all-league honors. On the...
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn shuts out La Grande 2-0 in girls soccer quarterfinal

Bulldogs remain unbeaten, return to state semifinals for second time in three years.The Woodburn girls soccer team's undefeated season continued on Saturday, Nov. 6, with a 2-0 win over the visiting La Grande Tigers in the quarterfinal game of the 2021 4A state championships. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0-4 on the year with the team's fourth shutout in its current five-game win streak. Woodburn took control of the game in the opening half with goals from senior Myranda Marquez and sophomore Julissa Rios, with assists from junior Luz Rojas and sophomore Elizabeth Valdez Vazquez, respectively. The defense held tight...
Woodburn Independent

St. Paul volleyball looking for third consecutive 1A state title

The second-ranked Lady Bucks took down No. 3 Damascus Christian in five sets on Friday.Following an emotional and hotly contested semifinal win over No. 3 Damascus Christian in the OSAA 1A Volleyball State Championship tournament, second-ranked St. Paul will play in Saturday's championship match against No. 5 North Douglas. The Lady Bucks won in five sets Friday night, Nov. 5, prevailing 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. St. Paul's Anabelle Davidson closed things out by scoring five of her 15 kills in the fifth set — including the match-winning spike that was tipped and landed...
Woodburn Independent

North Marion boys soccer survives scare, beats Sisters 3-2

Big second half goals from Carrillo, Mercado propel the Huskies over the Outlaws at Canby High SchoolCANBY, Ore. — In the wind and the rain and on turf at neutral Cougar Stadium, No. 6 North Marion battled No. 11 Sisters in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Huskies ultimately pulled through with a 3-2 result, but it took a real gut check. Throughout most of the first 17 minutes, North Marion was in control of the action. The Huskies controlled the ball along its backline and midfield, delivering passes up the sideline and over the top for its...
Woodburn Independent

