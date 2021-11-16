North Marion all-league roundup: Fall 2021

An overall successful fall season for the Huskies athletic programs met with all-conference awards

Football

North Marion's football team had a hapless 2021 season. The squad went 0-5 in Special District 2 (SD2), and 0-8 overall with one cancelled game. It was ranked last in the state at 4A.

Despite that, there were several North Marion footballers who were recognized for the effort given on the field. Junior center Charlie Medina was named first team all-league for his work on the front line.

Junior Marcus Ledesma was given two distinctions, one for second team all-league linebacker and one for honorable mention running back. Senior Kaden Henderson was named second team all-league defensive back. Junior Colin Elliott and senior Roberto Ibarra received honorable mention distinctions for tackle and linebacker, respectively.

Boys Soccer

The Huskies had a strong season en route to an appearance in the semifinals of the state tournament. North Marion went 9-0-1 to capture the Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) championship and was ranked sixth place in the state when the rankings were frozen. The run into the playoffs included a come from behind 3-2 victory over Sisters in the opening round and an upset victory over Phoenix in the quarterfinals.

Senior defender Leo Mercado, senior forward Esteban Campos, and junior midfielder Alexander Perez earned first team all-league honors. Second team honors went to senior goalkeeper Caedyn Laninga and senior midfielder Alex Farrens. Three Huskies received honorable mentions: junior defender Jose Jara, senior defender Evan Holman, and junior Aaron Rodriguez.

Volleyball

The volleyball team had a strong season, claiming the Tri-Valley Conference championship with a 9-1 league record, and a 12-7 overall record. North Marion won the title with a tiebreaker over league foe Molalla (9-1 TVC, 12-8 overall). The Huskies were upset in the first round of the playoffs against Siuslaw.

Six members of the volleyball team were awarded all-conference honors. Senior outside hitter Megan Netter and senior middle blocker Jaydan Sahlin were named first team all-conference; senior setter Mackenzie Agnew and senior defensive specialist Jaedyn Bryan were named second-team; and honorable mentions went to junior middle blocker Shay Coello and senior defensive specialist Emily Vachter.

Girls Soccer

While the Huskies ultimately came up short in their quest for a state championship, falling to Hidden Valley in the semifinals, it's hard to argue that the season was not a huge success. The team went 8-2 in the hyper competitive Tri-Valley Conference, and 12-4-1 overall with wins over Gladstone, 5A Silverton, Philomath, and Astoria.

The team's defense was also among the top in the state conceding just 10 goals all season and racking up 11 shutouts in 17 games. On the offensive end of the field, North Marion racked up 50 goals in the same amount of time.

The Huskies racked up seven all-conference honors for its run, including four first team honors. Senior striker Dominique Huapeo, senior goalkeeper Mallory Patzer, sophomore midfielder Caile Lader, and senior midfielder Teagan Welch were the four first team recipients.

Junior defender Adrie Lader and freshman Vanessa Valenzuela were named second team all-conference, and sophomore defender Melanie Kirstein was named honorable mention.

Cross Country

The harriers of North Marion brought in six all-conference honors. Sophomore Emersyn Alvord, who made her state championship debut this season, was named first team all-conference for the girls team. Fellow sophomore Kenley Doubrava was named second team all-conference and finished eighth at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships.

Four members of the boys team were named all-conference for their efforts in winning a berth at the state championship meet. Seniors Thomas Bonser and Owen Alvord were named first team all-conference, and senior Mitch Doubrava and sophomore Eli Gonzalez were named second team all-conference.

