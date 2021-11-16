ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Nurse tells why she’s refusing COVID shot, not letting her kids get it either

By Darren Kramer, Nexstar Media Wire
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lEO1_0cyhk7T200

( WTNH ) – Most people in Connecticut who are eligible have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — which is just over 70%. But there are still thousands who refuse to get the vaccine.

Who are they, and why won’t they get the shot?

One is a registered nurse, who despite having seen the ravages of COVID-19 firsthand, refuses to get the vaccine.

Camile, who did not provide her last name, is a registered nurse at a major Connecticut hospital and worked in the COVID ward. She watched people suffer and die and even caught COVID-19 from a patient who died from it. Yet, she still refuses to be vaccinated.

“I feel just everything was rushed. I don’t feel there is enough evidence to make an educated decision on if the vaccine is safe and effective,” Camile said.

Doctor suspended for ‘dangerous misinformation’ on COVID

Keith Grant, the Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare , agrees that the vaccine development was historically fast, but it worked, he said.

“Over 5 billion people have gotten the vaccine. The impact of the vaccine, if you look in Europe, they are now having soccer games. A soccer game in Europe is 100,000-plus people,” Grant said.

Camile has a vaccine exemption from her hospital, and she’s tested regularly. She has three sons who are all unvaccinated as well. Her 16-year-old son wants the shot, but she won’t let him get it.

“My 16-year-old has asked me several times, ‘Can I just get vaccinated,’” Camile said. “I said no. Until you are 18, [when] you can make your decision, but until that time, we’ll have more evidence and more knowledge.”

Camile said she is concerned about COVID and the safety of her sons, but she added, “They’re kids. I feel like they’d be able to bounce right back.”

Grant said not getting vaccinated is “playing the odds.”

“Most kids do very well with COVID-19, but you add vaccines to that and you add your mask and you add proper social distance, it puts you in a much better position,” Grant said. “And this is not a position that is preventing anything but death. That’s a big thing.”

Camile says for her, “it’s about freedom.”

“I think the government should not be able to tell us what to put in our bodies,” she said.

Despite her fight over getting vaccinated, Camile said her primary concern hasn’t changed.

“Our number one concern is our patients. No matter what,” the Connecticut nurse said.

States see surge in COVID-19 cases heading into winter

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 58% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and over 68% have received at least one dose.

The CDC says the COVID-19 vaccines are “ effective at helping protect against severe disease and death from the virus that causes COVID-19, including known variants .”

“The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks , which are rare,” the CDC said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Teton Valley News

Kids can now get their Covid shot locally

Last week the Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, so valley locations are now offering pediatric shots for families who wish to inoculate their kids. On Nov. 4 Teton Valley Health started providing free Pfizer vaccines for younger...
DRIGGS, ID
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Weather#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nurse#Covid#Wtnh#Hartford Healthcare
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Salem Parents Excited For Kids To Get COVID Shot At School Clinic: ‘It Was Easy’

SALEM (CBS) – It took just a second and nine-year-old Louis Morais was done with dose one of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. The moment was 20 months in the making for his mom. “I’m so excited. I’m so excited. It’s like I get to take a breath,” said Phoebe Morais. Mass General Brigham’s vax bus parked outside Bentley Elementary in Salem Tuesday morning for the first of several clinics to be held at schools in Salem. “It’s exciting. It’s a game-changer,” said Dr. Stephen Zrike, the superintendent of Salem Public Schools. “We want to be at 80 percent, 90 percent or higher for staff and...
SALEM, MA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missourians 18 years or older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine. The state health department amended orders Friday to authorize a single booster dose for adults. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized and endorsed the boosters Friday. Fully vaccinated The post All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

New Warning Signs You Have COVID

If you contract COVID-19 now, you're may have slightly different symptoms that people did at the beginning of the pandemic, particularly if you're vaccinated. That's according to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, whose multinational researchers have been tracking symptoms of new COVID cases via an app. In a video update posted last week, Dr. Tim Spector, a professor of epidemiology at King's College London and a leader of the study, revealed the most common symptoms reported by people with new positive COVID tests these days. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

455
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy