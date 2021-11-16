ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI seeking ‘John Doe 45’ in connection to child sexual exploitation case

By Jolyn Hannah, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49L6Vb_0cyhk23P00

( WRBL ) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an individual possibly linked to an ongoing investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child. Images of the individual and an audio recording of his voice are being released nationwide in hopes that he can be identified.

(John Doe 45)

According to officials with the FBI, the pictured individual, referenced as John Doe 45, “may have critical information regarding the identity of a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation case.”

FBI officials said John Doe 45 is in a video believed to have been produced between January of 2019 and April of 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as a white man with brown hair, a mustache and a beard, according to officials. He is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

John Doe 45 could be heard speaking English in the video, according to officials.

The FBI released a partial audio recording of John Doe 45’s voice that was captured on video.

Warning: Some people may find this audio recording disturbing.

Anyone with information about this case should call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office , or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate .

You can also submit an anonymous tip online .

