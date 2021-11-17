ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Slight warmup Wednesday, Thursday; tracking rain for Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cehdC_0cyhjuEF00

New Jersey will see a slight temperature increase over the next couple of days before rain returns to the forecast.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that Friday’s rain will be moderate, but not expected to be too stormy.

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see clear to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

Wednesday will see some sun in the morning, followed by an increase of clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid-50s. Wednesday night will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e11pW_0cyhjuEF00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Some clouds will remain for Thursday, with high temperatures near 65 degrees. Rain will develop by Thursday night and will last into Friday morning. Thursday’s overnight hours will see temperatures dip into the low-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Srmhl_0cyhjuEF00

Friday morning will start off with rain, which is then expected to clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool, with highs in the upper-40s. Friday night will see clear skies with low temperatures around 34 degrees.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds, with Saturday being the sunnier day. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low- to mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYyqL_0cyhjuEF00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Overnight rain, wind could make roads slick in New Jersey

News 12 meteorologists say rain lasting from tonight into Monday could have an impact on Thanksgiving travel. TODAY: Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snowflakes for higher elevations. Highs reach into the 50s. TONIGHT: Rain arrives in the evening and becomes heavy overnight. Temperatures lower into the 40s. MONDAY: Heaviest...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
crossroadstoday.com

Saturday Evening Weather (11/20) Rain Chances Increasing

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low: 63. Winds: SE 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 83. Winds: S the N 10 – 20 mph. rain chance 40%. Extended forecast: Monday through Saturday: Highs in the 60’s and 70’s, lows ranging from the 40’s to...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Overnight rain, wind could make roads slick on Long Island

News 12 meteorologists say rain lasting from tonight into Monday could have an impact on Thanksgiving travel. TODAY: Some breaks in the clouds but also a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 54-58. TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low stay close to 50. MONDAY: Wet start and windy. Drying out...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Authorities: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Mastic

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Mastic. They say 54-year-old Transito Sanchez was walking west from Mastic Road to Herkimer Street when he was struck by a pickup truck just before 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say Sanchez was helped by...
MASTIC, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy