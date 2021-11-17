STORM WATCH: Slight warmup Wednesday, Thursday; tracking rain for Friday

New Jersey will see a slight temperature increase over the next couple of days before rain returns to the forecast.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that Friday’s rain will be moderate, but not expected to be too stormy.

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see clear to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

Wednesday will see some sun in the morning, followed by an increase of clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid-50s. Wednesday night will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-50s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Some clouds will remain for Thursday, with high temperatures near 65 degrees. Rain will develop by Thursday night and will last into Friday morning. Thursday’s overnight hours will see temperatures dip into the low-40s.

Friday morning will start off with rain, which is then expected to clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool, with highs in the upper-40s. Friday night will see clear skies with low temperatures around 34 degrees.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds, with Saturday being the sunnier day. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low- to mid-50s.