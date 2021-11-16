ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

‘Megaspider’ that can bite through human fingernail found in park

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBCri_0cyhj3yL00

AUSTRALIA ( WJW ) – A reptile park in Australia says it has discovered a funnel web spider so large for its kind that experts dubbed it a “megaspider.”

According to a press release from Australian Reptile Park, the spider measures in at 8 centimeters compared with the average size of 1 to 5 centimeters. It has fangs almost 2 centimeters in length, capable of biting through a human fingernail.

The spider was described in the release as “what nightmares are made of.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNQZO_0cyhj3yL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqDVU_0cyhj3yL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Poxq_0cyhj3yL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GP2VW_0cyhj3yL00

“In my 30-plus years at the park, I have never seen a funnel web spider this big,” Michael Tate, Australian Reptile Park education officer, said in the release. “We are really keen to find out where she came from in hopes to find more massive spiders like her.”

According to the release, the park encourages residents to safely catch funnel spiders and turn them in for its antivenom program. The spiders are then milked, and the venom is made into antivenom. That antivenom saves about 300 lives per year.

Giant spiders that spin golden webs are invading Georgia

The spider that was found will not be milked since it’s female and the park only milks males.

The spider was turned in as part of a weekly collection at several drop-off points. It was in a Tupperware container with no labels. The park is hoping to find out who’s the “mystery donor” of the spider.

“She is unusually large and if we can get the public to hand in more spiders like her, it will only result in more lives being saved due to the huge amount of venom they can produce,” said Tate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

'Megaspider' is biggest of its kind we've ever seen, reptile park says

AUSTRALIA (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - This massive spider with fangs is the stuff of nightmares. It's called a funnel-web spider, nicknamed "megaspider." A reptile park in Australia says this one is the biggest of its kind they've ever seen. It's hairy, dark in color and measures eight centimeters from foot to...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Ancient Pine Cone Trapped in Amber Shows a Super-Rare Form of Plant 'Parenting'

An exceptional amber deposit from roughly 40 million years ago has captured a rare form of parental care in plants – so rare it's only been reported once before on Earth. Within the deep yellow depths of this beautiful fossil, you can still make out the seeds of an ancient pine cone. What makes it so unusual is that seeds are already germinating, sprouting with greenery before their cone has 'delivered birth'. Usually, pine cones fall to the ground and then open up when the climate becomes warm and dry, releasing their seeds into the soil, where they then germinate on their...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Powerful holographic camera is developed that can see through almost ANYTHING - including corners, fog and even human flesh and bone

A powerful holographic camera has been developed by scientists, and it is able to see though almost anything, including corners, fog, and even human flesh. The device, built by researchers from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, uses a technique called 'synthetic wavelength holography'. It works by indirectly scattering light onto...
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

A New Camera Can See Through Almost Anything, Including Human Tissue and Bones

When asked what superpowers they would like to have, many say the ability to see through things. Now, there may be a camera that could give people that gift. Developed by Northwestern Engineering researchers, the new high-resolution camera can see around corners and through human skin and even bones. It also has the potential to image fast-moving objects such as speeding cars or even the beating heart.
ELECTRONICS
Only In Connecticut

The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In Connecticut Can Be Found At Empower Adventure Park

Feel like you’ve done just about everything there is to do in Connecticut? We’ve got a real adventure for you! Empower Adventure Park in South Windsor has all kinds of fun activities that will let you get a bird’s eye view from up in the trees. The park is spread out over nine acres of […] The post The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In Connecticut Can Be Found At Empower Adventure Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Tate
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

These boots are made for… drivin’? 1 in 3 Marylanders would rather drive than walk for 5 minutes to get somewhere, reveals study

41% accept that they don’t feel that they walk enough each day. One-third said they would skip a short flight of stairs, and rather take an escalator to the floor. The ‘path of least resistance’ is described in scientific circles as ‘the physical or metaphorical pathway that provides the least resistance to forward motion by […] The post These boots are made for… drivin’? 1 in 3 Marylanders would rather drive than walk for 5 minutes to get somewhere, reveals study appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Spider Web#Reptile#Wjw#Australian#Tupperware
WFMY NEWS2

Dead for 30 minutes, but this COVID-19 survivor’s fight still isn’t over, 20 months later

Tionna Hairston has to relearn how to walk, talk, and write with no guarantee she will recover completely. A Triad woman nearly died from COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic. Tionna Hairston’s lungs, heart, and brain stopped working while she was being treated at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center last May. Doctors say it is a miracle she survived and her quality of life has suffered tremendously and Hairston faces several more battles ahead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Use This Stall in a Public Bathroom, Experts Warn

Most people have some kind of strategy when considering what stall to use in a public restroom. For some, the one farthest from the door is preferable. For others, the one closest to the exit makes sense. And for many of us, it's the one right in the middle. But while this Goldilocks-esque choice can be a challenge, there's actual research into which bathroom stall is the worst to use, based on how often it's frequented. Read on to find out which stall you should be avoiding when you have to use a public restroom.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Australia
ScienceAlert

Man Keeps a Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turned Out to Be Far More Valuable

In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there was a gold nugget inside the rock – after all, Maryborough is in the Goldfields region, where the Australian gold rush peaked in the 19th century. To break open his find, Hole tried a rock saw, an angle grinder, a drill, even dousing the thing in acid. However, not even a sledgehammer could make a...
SCIENCE
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy