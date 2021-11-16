ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WoAA GBM: Thanksgiving-Themed Meeting

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be our fourth WoAA...

Thanksgiving Soberthon 2021: 12 step recovery meetings

For people who struggle to stay clean and sober, the familial and social demands of the holiday season can cause overwhelming stress, temptation and the possibility of relapse. In anticipation of this yearly difficulty, Tehachapi Mountain Alano Club will be hosting our annual Thanksgiving Soberthon. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25,...
‘A lot more like it’s fall’: Students enjoy Thanksgiving-themed Marketplace dinner

Students lined up from Marketplace to Lilly Library to get into the Thanksgiving themed dinner on East Campus Thursday night. Classics like turkey, green bean casserole and collard greens, along with unique options like cauliflower steaks and brown sugar glazed spiral ham were served from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, attracting first-years and upperclass students alike.
Thanksgiving-Themed Free Community Dinner Thursday in Montrose

A free community dinner with a Thanksgiving theme will be served in Montrose Thursday. A meal consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert will be served from 5 to 7 PM at the Montrose Community Center. The event will include dinner and craft making and is sponsored by Grace...
80 Thanksgiving-Themed Group Chat Names That Perfectly Describe Your Ride Or Pies

While the food may be what everyone talks about, Thanksgiving is really about getting together with the ones you love. That could mean your entire extended family or just your besties who aren’t traveling home for the holiday. People also don’t talk about how much planning goes into a Thanksgiving dinner. It’s more than just calling dibs on what dish you’re bringing to the table, so it’s a good idea to start a group text with everyone invited ASAP. Of course, that means you also need some Thanksgiving-themed group chat names.
80s Plus Club meets, next meeting will feature traditional Thanksgiving meal

The 80s Plus Club enjoyed a delicious dinner catered by Thomas Catering at its October meeting. Wonderful audio and video entertainment was provided by Elixir, featuring Dix and Ellen Henneke. Club President Diane Aarhus announced that the club’s November meeting will be on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. in...
The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
13 Thanksgiving-themed coloring pages your little turkey will love

The holidays are a great way to encourage and support your child’s creative side, and what better way to embrace creativity than with coloring pages! Whether your little turkey is a future artist or someone who loves getting their energy out by scribbling on paper, these Thanksgiving coloring sheets are a fun way to stay entertained this Thanksgiving season. We’ve rounded up a colorbook’s worth of free coloring pages with illustrations of turkeys, pumpkins, scarecrows, pie, and more. To access these coloring sheets, all you have to do is click each page’s link, download, and hit print. Don’t forget your magic box of crayons, too!
Hot Dog-Themed Turkeys

Reynolds Wrap, the brand beloved for its foil products, has once again launched a unique Thanksgiving campaign with the launch of its new 'Turkey Dogs.' The new hot dog-inspired Thanksgiving turkey recipe is inspired by three classic hot dog styles and includes the Chicago-Style Turkey Dog, the New York-Style Turkey Dog, and the Chili Cheese Turkey Dog.
