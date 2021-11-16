ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Gift Guide 2021 | Best High-Tech Gifts for Everyone on Your List

By Kelly Hodgkins
idropnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday shopping season is kicking into full gear, with deals arriving well ahead of Black Friday. However, COVID is...

www.idropnews.com

NBC News

Holiday shoppers are stockpiling gifts to make sure there's something to unwrap

As the supply chain crisis drags on, some holiday shoppers are doubling down, stockpiling gifts in case their favorite items don’t arrive in time. About 20 percent of shoppers said they plan to order more gifts in case some are delayed or canceled because of global shipping bottlenecks. The figure jumps to 44 percent among millennials, according to a survey published last month by Oracle Retail, an analytics company.
RETAIL
CBS News

Here they are: Amazon's hottest toys of the 2021 holiday season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Still not sure what to buy for the kids in your life this holiday season? It's understandable. Holiday shopping for...
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

30 Perfect Holiday Gifts That Happen to Come From Amazon

We start every holiday season with the same mission: finding the best gifts for the people who mean the most to us. Past wish lists sent us from store to store in search of what they'll want to unwrap. This year, the presents your closest friends, dearest family, and coworkers with very specific taste will love are secretly in the same place. That place happens to be Amazon.
SHOPPING
womansday.com

45 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone in Your Life

It's no secret that holidays tend to creep up on you. Whether it's Christmas, an anniversary, or someone's birthday, you always think you have plenty of time to get the perfect present — and then suddenly the occasion is just days away and you still need a gift. Last-minute gifts don't have to be totally impersonal, and if you're in need of last-minute gift ideas for the holidays, then you've come to the right place. There are plenty of easy-to-get presents that anyone in your life is sure to love — from your mom to your dad to your sister to your best friend — and thanks to all the retailers out there that offer two-day shipping, like Amazon, your recipient will have to know that you procrastinated.
LIFESTYLE
okcfox.com

Julie's Got It: Amazon Holiday Shopping

Amazon kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, unveiling Black Friday-worthy deals giving customers access to shop and save big starting now. Each day offers exciting new deals on this year’s hottest gifts, seasonal décor, and all your holiday needs. As part of the kick-off to the holiday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

What are the top five top toys for this holiday season?

Holiday shopping has begun and you've probably started searching for the perfect toys for your kids. Search no further because Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with the Toy Association, shared with us the top toys for this season!. Play & Fold Away Treetop Tower, Radio Flyer. Ages 2-5, $177.47. LEGO...
SHOPPING
komando.com

Shopping guide: Gifts under $25 for everyone on your list

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and you know what that means — it’s time to start Christmas shopping. Tons of sales are already available online, but we understand how difficult it can be to sort through all those deals. Luckily, we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you. Just...
SHOPPING
Phandroid

2021 Gift Guide: Best Outdoor Tech

There’s nothing quite like the great outdoors. Hearing the birds chirping, and just taking in everything that nature has to offer is something that everyone should experience when they have the opportunity. But given the world’s affinity for gadgets, there are some pretty great tech products that can turn that boring weekend camping trip into something completely different.
ELECTRONICS
MyArkLaMiss

Best smart home gifts for everyone in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Great smart home gifts anyone will enjoy  Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades […]
ELECTRONICS
HGTV

20 Festive Holiday Gift Baskets for Everyone on Your List

Once upon a time, gift baskets were lackluster and impersonal holiday tokens exchanged between co-workers in equally lackluster and impersonal corporate offices. Flash forward 25 years, and the days of bland gift baskets wrapped in aggressive cellophane are in the past. Today, there are countless curated gift baskets (and gift...
SHOPPING
rolling out

Your go-to guide for gifts under $50 from Amazon

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Christmas isn’t too far away either, as the two holidays are precisely 32 days apart this year. If you want to get ahead of the game this holiday season, then the time for scouring the internet for gifts is now. We do still...
SHOPPING
cococozy.com

50 Amazing Gifts for Her – Holiday Gift Guide

It’s time to focus on the women in your life for the holidays. Shopping for a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend or co-worker? Well I am. I’m currently looking for the perfect gifts for my mom, sister, my aunt and some cousins and friends. I won’t say what I’m getting them since they read my blog LOL. I know how overwhelming holiday shopping can be, which is why I wanted to create a holiday guide. It has everything from luxury fashion finds to gourmet sweets. And I have even included luxury artisan hand poured candles (small and large) from the COCOCOZY x etuHome collection. A little something for everyone. I even selected some must-have home decor. They will compliment every room. A thoughtful gift will lift anyone’s holiday spirit. Shop my luxury holiday gift guide “for her” below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

RS Recommends: The Best Holiday Gifts to Give From DXL

He might already own the latest high-tech gadgets and bookshelves of vinyl, but when it comes to the style department, chances are that the guy on your holiday shopping list is long overdue for a stylish gift this season. From cold-weather jackets to versatile accessories, there’s plenty to choose from...
SHOPPING
wccftech.com

This Holiday Season Give the Gift of Hassle-Free Smart Cleaning

'Tis that time of the year again. Full of cliches, hot chocolate, cringey-happy movies, and the confusing process of selecting the right gifts for everyone. Don't want to do the whole mental jujitsu over this? If there's one smart home gadget that is guaranteed to win over even the most technophobic person, it's a robot vacuum cleaner. Who wouldn't like to have the daily chore of cleaning to be automated!
SHOPPING
dotesports.com

The best gifts for the Call of Duty fan on your holiday shopping list

Call of Duty is bigger than ever and its fan base is growing by the day. Games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard have become mainstays on TVs around the globe as players party up with friends and family to chase down wins. As its popularity grows, so does the demand for merchandise.
VIDEO GAMES
KRQE News 13

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to […]
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

12 best gifts for new homeowners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 gifts for new homeowners are best?  Do you know someone who recently purchased their first home? If you’d like to celebrate their exciting milestone, especially if you’re attending their housewarming party soon, you may be wondering which gifts are best for new homeowners. Everyone […]
HOME & GARDEN

