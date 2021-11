“Fake Drake” or @izzydrake on Instagram is about to go on tour and is also dropping a single. In a recent interview, Izzy said, “People DM me like ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake, he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000’–$5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight. They hook it all up.” A friend told him that the real Drake is unbothered by the hustle. Izzy continued, “Drake was just like ‘It doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t affect me, let the guy get his bag. It isn’t affecting me.’ He added, “I’m just being humble; I’m just doing my thing. I got kids–I’m doing this s**t for my family. I didn’t study to become an artist. I didn’t ask for this life–it’s just like God’s plan, you know?”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO