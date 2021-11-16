ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Should bosses be banned from contacting employees outside of work? Portugal thinks so

By WFLA, Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkWMN_0cyhg5Yk00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) — Workers in Portugal will soon have more free time after the country passed new labor laws this month to keep bosses from contacting them outside of work hours.

According to a report by CNBC , the laws require employers to give workers at least 11 consecutive hours of night rest in which they cannot be contacted except for emergencies.

The laws, passed after the shift to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, also require employers to pay for work-from-home expenses like internet and power. Employers will also have to meet with employees in person every two months.

The ‘Great Resignation’ could lead to better jobs

Employers could be fined if they violate the workers’ rights, although owners of businesses with fewer than 10 employees are exempt from the new requirements.

Portugal isn’t the first country to propose such laws, as a “right to disconnect” their work device has been introduced in other European countries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Portugal outlaws texting employees after work hours

LISBON, Portugal: The Portuguese parliament has passed a law making it illegal for employers to contact employees after work hours. The law was passed in response to a rise in home working during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is aimed at promoting a healthier work-life balance. In legislation approved on Friday,...
AMERICAS
BBC

Portugal bans bosses texting staff after-hours

Portugal has banned bosses from text messaging and emailing staff out of working hours as part of new laws dubbed "right to rest". The move is part of changes being introduced to improve work-life balance in response to an expansion of working from home in the country. Companies with more...
AMERICAS
News Channel Nebraska

In Portugal, it's now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours

Ever had a persistent boss who won't stop messaging you once you've left work or logged off? In Portugal, that behavior is now illegal. The country recently introduced a law that bans employers from contacting workers outside of their regular hours by phone, message or email. "The employer must respect...
AMERICAS
thesource.com

Portugal Passes New Labor Laws, Illegal For Boss To Text You After Work

Portugal is making it illegal for your boss to text you after work. The Portuguese parliament passed new labor laws last week with the goal of giving remote workers a healthier work-life balance. According to the new laws, employers could face penalties for contacting employees outside work hours. They will...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#Cnbc#The Great Resignation#European
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Woeful’ checks by state-owned bank on Greensill loans ‘risked millions of taxpayers’ money’

‘Woefully inadequate’ checks by a state-owned bank on collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital have put up to £335m of taxpayers’ money at risk, a parliamentary report has found.The Commons Public Accounts Committee found that both the independent British Business Bank (BBB) and Kwasi Kwarteng’s Business Department (BEIS) – which owns 100 per cent of the institution – “struck the wrong balance between making decisions quickly and protecting taxpayer interests” when Greensill was cleared to offer government-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic.Greensill was granted permission to provide CBILS and CLBILS loans, 80 per cent backed by government guarantee, to help companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

UK to review COVID travel rules in January

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain will review its COVID travel rules in January and is looking at reforming its airport slots system as part of a wider new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said on Monday. Britain has lagged other European countries in lifting pandemic travel restrictions with airlines...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid wave in Europe should serve as ‘warning’ to UK, says SAGE advisor

Europe’s Covid wave should be “a warning to us”, a SAGE advisor has said as he urged those in the UK yet to be fully vaccinated to get the jab.Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and member of SAGE, told Sky News how soaring cases in central Europe show “the importance of vaccination.”It comes as infections have been rising across parts of the continent, with some countries experiencing a record number of daily cases in recent weeks.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Europe was the only region in the world where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

‘Systemic racial bias’ likely in health services around the world – Javid

The Health Secretary said non-white people could trust the NHS with their health, but said it was important to see what more could be done. The Health Secretary has said there may be a “systemic racial bias” in health services around the world. Sajid Javid’s comments come after he announced...
HEALTH
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy