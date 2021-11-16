ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FSG In Advanced Talks To Purchase NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins As Liverpool's Squad Depth Struggles With Injuries

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFGcb_0cyhfbYq00

Liverpool owners FSG are in advanced talks to buy NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins As John Henry looks to add to his sporting collection, whilst Jurgen Klopp is coping with an already poor squad depth hit by injuries.

Liverpool have gone into this season with plenty doubting them because of the lack of squad depth and with injuries starting to mount, the struggles are starting to appear.

Jurgen Klopp was able to bring in one transfer in the Summer in centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, whilst four players including Gini Wijnaldum (for free) left the club.

A graph was released during the week regarding Premier League club's net spend since December 2018, in which Liverpool find themselves at the bottom. In fact, alongside Norwich City to be only clubs in profit.

The lack of backing from FSG and John Henry has been highlighted over the last few years but is becoming more apparent with the Injuries Liverpool have suffered in the last two years.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp is having to deal with another injury crisis within his squad, Liverpool's owners have decided to focus their spending elsewhere.

As written on Sportico, FSG are in advanced talks to buy NHL's Pittsbirgh Penguins. Adding to their sporting purchases of Liverpool, Boston Red Sox and Roush Fenway Racing, Pittsburgh will be the fourth club under their ownership.

Although FSG are in advanced talks, there are still possibilities they could break down.

Next Summer is speculated to be a busy one in terms of incomings for Liverpool, but will FSG finally back Jurgen Klopp or are they spending the budget on this purchase?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Report: Liverpool Emerge As Barcelona Competition For 'Next Roberto Firmino'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a Jekyll and Hyde player for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something of a Jekyll and Hyde player but he is happy to embrace both aspects of his game as it benefits his side.The England international has not started back-to-back matches since July 2020 but has been in the XI for two of the last three and played 81 minutes of the other.Klopp suggested the 28-year-old had been, on occasions, trying too hard to impress after an injury-plagued last couple of years but he was nevertheless happy with the way he had performed.Midfield has been a problem area with James Milner, Naby...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'Liverpool Have A World Class Coach' - Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Happy As A Liverpool Fan To Have Jurgen Klopp Manager Forever

During his first pre-match press conference for Aston Villa, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits he'd be happy I'd Jurgen Klopp stayed at Liverpool forever, even if it means him never getting the Liverpool managerial role. After a successful time at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, last week, was appointed as Aston Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Setting Up A Bumper Contract For France And PSG Star Kylian Mbappe As They Look To Beat Real Madrid For His Signature

Reports suggest that Liverpool are preparing a huge contract offer for France and PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe as they look to fend of La Liga giants Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe's rise to stardom has excelled rapidly over the last few years. After signing for PSG from French rivals Monaco, the explosive winger has continued to impress at the highest stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fsg In Advanced Talks#Rb Leipzig#The Injuries Liverpool#Sportico#Boston Red Sox#Roush#Liverpool Coverage Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

'Dani Alves Type' - Fans React On Liverpool Interest In Ecuador's Byron Castillo From Barcelona SC

After Liverpool were linked with Byron Castillo from Barcelona SC on Wednesday, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the Ecuadorian. The most eye catching aspect of the player is his price tag with the report claiming he will be available for just £4.5 million - a bargain price for a player said to be South America's best right-back at the moment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy