ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

‘Holiday Under the Stars’ to be held Dec. 3-5

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkUUR_0cyhf5ax00

Killeen’s annual Holiday Under the Stars event will be held Downtown and will feature three days of activities for the public to enjoy from Dec. 3-5.

The free event begins on Friday at 7 p.m. with a tree lighting and snow show. There will also be free hot chocolate, cookies, carols and photos with Santa.

A new activity to the event this year will be curling, an Olympic sport played by sliding large stones on a sheet of ice into a target area. Curling will be enjoyed as part of the Saturday festivities from 3-8 p.m. The day will also have ice skating, live entertainment and food trucks.

The three-day event concludes Sunday, Dec. 5 with free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1-3 p.m.

For more information, contact Levallois Hamilton at (254) 501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.

# # #

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

49th annual Holiday of Trees set for Dec. 2-3

The Heritage League will host its 49th annual Holiday of Trees on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3, at accessible Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. (26th and South streets). Event hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On...
LINCOLN, NE
OBA

Orange Beach holiday events include the Nutcracker Dec. 3-4

Orange Beach, AL – (OBA) – The city is gearing up for a big holiday season with several events on tap through New Years. Mark your calendar for upcoming holiday activities and find more details on the events calendar on the City Website:. VISIONS OF CHRISTMAS: Reserve your free tickets...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Reporter

Souderton holiday parade set for Dec. 4; tree lighting Dec. 3

SOUDERTON — It may be Santa’s busy time, but he’s not too busy to make stops in Souderton two days in a row. Mrs. Claus will be there, too, first when the annual tree lighting is held in the parking lot across Main Street from Hillside Avenue on Friday, Dec. 3, then again the following day when the annual Souderton Holiday Parade is held.
SOUDERTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Curling#Olympic Sport
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos WinterFest Taking Place Dec. 3-5, With Holiday Lights Parade ‘TV & Film Holiday’ Gliding Downtown Dec. 4

Scene from the 2019 Holiday Lights Parade, featuring one of that year’s top entries, Allure Salon! Courtesy/LA MainStreet. Los Alamos WinterFest is running Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5 this year, with the popular and festive Holiday Lights Parade taking place 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 along Central Avenue under the theme, “TV & Film Holiday”.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
thegraftonnews.com

Frosty Stops, Santa and more: 'Celebrate the Holidays' on Dec. 5

GRAFTON -- Celebrate the holidays without leaving town. The Recreation Department, in cooperation with local businesses and nonprofit organizations, will present "Celebrate the Holidays" on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be more than 20 "Frosty Stops" with deals, special treats and more; a Craft and Vendor...
GRAFTON, MA
The Post and Courier

Holiday season gets official kickoff with tree lighting on Dec. 3

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Aiken, and the holiday season will get its official start with the downtown tree lighting. The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the 33rd annual downtown tree lighting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, on Newberry Street in historic downtown Aiken. The event will kickoff the holiday season with music, refreshments, live performances and a countdown to the lighting of the tree. Kids will be able stop by the craft station and create a holiday keepsake.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wrnjradio.com

Hometown Holiday in Hackettstown set for Dec. 3-5

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The 16th annual Hackettstown Hometown Holiday is coming to the Hackettstown Business Improvement District from December 3rd through the 5th. Activities begin on Friday, Dec. 3 at Centenary University from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and continue along Main Street and the downtown gazebo area...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
niagaranow.com

Candlelight Stroll returns on Dec. 3

Worry not, anxious winter wonderland seekers, the Candlelight Stroll will be returning on Dec. 3. “People are so excited to get out and do stuff, especially during the holiday season. I think it’s going to be really popular this year,” the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce's events co-ordinator Nicole Cripps said in an interview.
NIAGARA, NY
burlington-record.com

Merry-Go-Round Christmas to be held Dec. 5

It has been 34 years since the first Christmas at the Carousel was held and two years since the last Carousel Christmas was held (there was no event in 2020). The Carousel’s 46 wooden animals will welcome everyone for a spin on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, CO
JC Post

Holiday Glitz is scheduled Dec.11

Geary Community Healthcare Foundation will sponsor their Holiday Glitz on Dec. 11 at the Courtyard by Marriott convention center. This is a fundraising event for the Foundation's mission. The evening will begin with cocktails and appetizers at 6 p.m. followed by a prime rib buffet and desert bar at 7...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
phelpscountyfocus.com

Lichternacht “Light the Night” to be Dec. 3

The Rolla Area Sister Cities Committee will host Lichternacht “Light the Night” and the Christkindl Markt with live in-person events in downtown Rolla from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 on Pine Street. “The event celebrates the beginning of the holiday season in Rolla,” stated a press release....
ROLLA, MO
waukee.org

Enjoy WinterFest Friday, Dec. 3!

Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer at Waukee's free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Downtown Triangle area. Waukee Triangle Businesses will host open houses beginning at 4 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. sharp when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke light the WinterFest tree!
WAUKEE, IA
camaspostrecord.com

Hometown Holidays returns to Camas on Friday, Dec. 3

The city of Camas is set to once again host Hometown Holidays. The city cancelled the 2020 Hometown Holidays event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the festivities are back on this year and set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in downtown Camas. Downtown Camas will be...
CAMAS, WA
Cape Gazette

Figure skating club to perform holiday show Dec. 3-4

The Bay Country Figure Skating Club will welcome audiences back to the stands for the club’s annual winter show at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Centre Ice Rink at Delaware State Fair in Harrington. For Holiday Memories on Ice, skaters...
HARRINGTON, DE
kanecountyconnects.com

Geneva Christmas Walk Returns Dec. 3 — Get Tickets Now For Holiday House Tour!

Tradition and surprise. It wouldn’t be Christmas without them, and Geneva’s Christmas Walk and House Tour offer both. This year, Christmas Walk is sponsored by Little Barn Baby and Holiday House Tour by Little Red Barn Door. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, with Graham’s Chocolates First Candy...
GENEVA, IL
richmondobserver

Holiday Extravaganza returns to GPAC on Dec. 3

PEMBROKE — Celebrate the holidays with the return of the Holiday Extravaganza concert at Givens Performing Arts Center. Faculty, staff and students of the UNC Pembroke Music Department will perform in the annual family-friendly event on Friday, Dec. 3. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. The university’s ensembles and choirs...
ENTERTAINMENT
ourquadcities.com

‘Tis the Season senior holiday event set for Dec. 5 in Bettendorf

The ‘Tis the Season Senior Holiday Event will be Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m., a news release says. Seniors 60 and older are invited to enjoy holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments....
BETTENDORF, IA
carolinaparent.com

Preview: Raleigh Durham Holiday Princess Ball Arrives Dec. 5

A whole new world! A whole new princess ball! Join such guests as Cinderella, the Frog Princess, and Beauty at the Raleigh Durham Holiday Princess Ball on Sunday, Dec. 5. Route your magic carpet to the Four Points hotel near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The festivities begin immediately at 10am, and all carriages will turn into pumpkins at 5:30pm. However, there are multiple time slots so check your ticket to know your exact pumpkin hour. Embrace being a part of this world as we break down what’s going on.
THEATER & DANCE
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

74
Followers
249
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy