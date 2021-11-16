‘Holiday Under the Stars’ to be held Dec. 3-5

Killeen’s annual Holiday Under the Stars event will be held Downtown and will feature three days of activities for the public to enjoy from Dec. 3-5.

The free event begins on Friday at 7 p.m. with a tree lighting and snow show. There will also be free hot chocolate, cookies, carols and photos with Santa.

A new activity to the event this year will be curling, an Olympic sport played by sliding large stones on a sheet of ice into a target area. Curling will be enjoyed as part of the Saturday festivities from 3-8 p.m. The day will also have ice skating, live entertainment and food trucks.

The three-day event concludes Sunday, Dec. 5 with free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1-3 p.m.

For more information, contact Levallois Hamilton at (254) 501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.

# # #