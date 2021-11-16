San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti announces run for Congress

(KTXL) — San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti is running for Congress.

The Republican is eyeing a seat in the county he’s served since 2017.

Since the redistricting process is still ongoing in California, Patti’s campaign said he will run in a to-be-determined district assigned to San Joaquin County.

His official campaign announcement video labels him “The Fighter.”

“I’ve never pulled punches, and I’m not going to start now,” Patti says in the video. “The truth is those representing us in Washington, D.C., have forgotten about us and our needs — that’s unacceptable. Now, I’m running for Congress.”

Patti released a statement to FOX40 Tuesday.

It is a privilege and honor representing the people of San Joaquin County on our Board of Supervisors. This county has been my home since my family moved west to California, living the American Dream, the California Dream. I have always believed that we must empower people to seize the American Dream’s opportunity and enjoy its benefits. We need to embrace and celebrate our amazing diversity, the economic freedom we have, while also supporting an education system that teaches math, science, the arts, and technology—and does not indoctrinate our children with negativity or feelings that they are “less than.”We ought to encourage more parental involvement in our children’s education and well-being. As a dad raising a young daughter, I feel strongly that parents make the final decisions for their children, not some government bureaucrat. Our federal government needs to invest in water storage because the state of California just isn’t getting it done, and we need to prioritize vocational career education to grow our economy with a strong workforce and bring back manufacturing to America—creating local jobs in our Valley. So today, I am announcing that I am running for Congress. Tom Patti

In his video and campaign site, Patti touts his experience as a local San Joaquin County resident and business owner. He attended Stagg High School and Delta College.

Earlier this year , Patti pushed back against the state’s decision to allow Blue Shield of California to take over statewide vaccination efforts.

“Locally, we understand our population better than anyone else,” he said back in March. “Listen to us, we do have the ability to take care of our citizens. We don’t need a big brother.”

According to Patti, San Joaquin County had already built the most advanced vaccine program in the state that could identify the most at-risk community members.

More recently, he was behind a resolution to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports.

“It seems to me that we as a community, let alone a county, should not be discriminating against people for whatever reason they choose to get vaccinated or not,” Patti said in a report by the Lodi News-Sentinel.

But after the board of supervisors voted to adopt the ban, they decided not to move forward with it.

Patti tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last year.

Patti’s site and video also comment on his “real solutions to ending the homeless crisis.” In 2019, he pitched the idea of transforming the old Holt Unified Elementary School into a homeless shelter.

“So, I envision large spring tents, almost like what the military uses,” Patti explained. “They’re large barracks. You can put several hundred people in them, bunk beds, monitored, secure, safe, 24-hour levels of engagement.”

The school grounds sit in the middle of farm fields that are around 15 minutes west of Stockton. At the time, some expressed concerns about how far away the facility could be from the city center, but Patti said he believed the rural location could be a benefit.

“It’s a little bit remote but it breaks the cycle of what some people are in,” he told FOX40. “Let’s get them away from the drug dealers encamped with them selling drugs.”

In 2018, Patti was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash on Interstate 5 near Lathrop. He later pleaded no contest to reckless driving charges.

