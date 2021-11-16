Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski return to Patriots practice Tuesday
FOXBOROUGH -- On Monday, the Patriots estimated three players would not have practiced if they held a session -- Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski and Josh Uche.
All three participated in Tuesday's walkthrough, albeit on a limited basis, ahead of Thursday's game in Atlanta.
Deatrich Wise (illness) was the only player not to participate.
The final injury report ahead of the game, including game designations, will be released Wednesday.
Here's Tuesday's full injury report.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
