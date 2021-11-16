Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski return to Patriots practice Tuesday

FOXBOROUGH -- On Monday, the Patriots estimated three players would not have practiced if they held a session -- Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski and Josh Uche.

All three participated in Tuesday's walkthrough, albeit on a limited basis, ahead of Thursday's game in Atlanta.

Deatrich Wise (illness) was the only player not to participate.

The final injury report ahead of the game, including game designations, will be released Wednesday.

Here's Tuesday's full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

OT Trent Brown, Calf

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .