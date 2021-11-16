ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski return to Patriots practice Tuesday

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eDUq_0cyheH8d00

FOXBOROUGH -- On Monday, the Patriots estimated three players would not have practiced if they held a session -- Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski and Josh Uche.

All three participated in Tuesday's walkthrough, albeit on a limited basis, ahead of Thursday's game in Atlanta.

Deatrich Wise (illness) was the only player not to participate.

The final injury report ahead of the game, including game designations, will be released Wednesday.

Here's Tuesday's full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Damien Harris (concussion) DNP on Wednesday

Damien Harris (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Browns. (Boston Sports Herald on Twitter) Harris is unlikely to play in Week 10, as concussions tend to linger. Rhamondre Stevenson is also on the fritz, so this Pats backfield may be a J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden committee.
NFL
NECN

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson Injuries: Latest on Patriots RBs

Latest update on Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' running backs were the stars of the show Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. But only one of them made through the entire game healthy. Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson suffered head...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Browns Wednesday injury report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson among New England’s five sidelined

The New England Patriots began preparations for the Cleveland Browns without five members of the active roster, including Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Both running backs reside in the NFL’s concussion protocol after exiting four minutes apart in the fourth quarter last weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Prior to then, they had combined for 139 scrimmage yards and one touchdown through 28 touches at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bailey
Person
Deatrich Wise
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson miss practice with concussions in Week 10

As the New England Patriots took the practice field on Wednesday, several key players were not present. Linebacker Jamie Collins did not participate in practice due to an ankle injury. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both did not participate because of concussions. Linebacker Matthew Judon was out as well, with the absence appearing to be related to the birth of his child.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots RB Damien Harris out Week 10 vs. Browns with concussion

The Patriots will be without their starting running back against the Browns, and they may be down multiple backs. New England ruled out Damien Harris for Week 10. Harris is in the Patriots’ concussion protocol after leaving last week’s game. He did not practice this week. While entering the weekend with a questionable designation, Harris will be shelved for at least a game because of his head injury.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Make Official Decision On RB Damien Harris

The Patriots are going to be shorthanded at running back this Sunday when they take on the Browns. On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots officially ruled out Damien Harris due to a concussion. Harris has been in concussion protocol this entire week. The team had held out hope that he could...
NFL
NBC Sports

Pats rule out Harris, Olszewski for Week 10 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots have officially ruled out running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski for Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns. Both Harris and Olszewski suffered concussions during last week's 24-6 Patriots win over the Carolina Panthers. They had been listed as questionable on the team's latest injury report.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Ankle K Nick Folk#Forearm Wr#Concussion Te Jonnu Smith#Shoulder Lb Josh Uche#Macfarlane Energy#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
MassLive.com

With Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson missing practice, Patriots RB Brandon Bolden could have even bigger role

Brandon Bolden has already taken on a far larger role than expected this season. When James White was lost for the season to a hip injury, the core special teamer slid into White’s third-down back vacancy. Bolden has done quite well there — he’s already set a career high with 22 receptions — and on Sunday against the Browns, his role could grow even more.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots injury report: Harris, Stevenson miss practice again

The New England Patriots have a bunch of quality players on the injury report, and the position to watch is running back. For the second consecutive day, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice. They both suffered concussions in last Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. With the Patriots' rushing attack finding its groove over the last few weeks, Harris or Stevenson missing any games would be a real setback for the offense.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Damien Harris playing today vs. the Browns?

New England Patriots’ RB Damien Harris has been a consistent presence on the team’s injury report this week. Harris was placed into the NFL concussion protocol to start the week. He needed to clear that protocol before he would be allowed to return to contact practice and potentially play Sunday. Let’s look at Harris’ injury status, whether he is playing against the Browns on Sunday, and the fantasy football impact of his status.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots injury report: Damien Harris among 15 players limited

The New England Patriots' injury report heading into their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons is a lengthy one. Fifteen players were limited in Tuesday's practice. Among them were running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski, who missed Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with concussions. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

The Patriots have ruled Damien Harris out Sunday

The Patriots have ruled Damien Harris out Sunday due to a concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Harris suffered the concussion last Sunday versus the Panthers and couldn’t clear the protocol in time to play this week. In his absence, the Patriots will likely go with some combination of Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, and Rhamondre Stevenson as their ball carriers. Bolden is expected to be the top option, but playing the Bill Belichick guessing game as to who will be his number one running back week in and week out can be a fool’s errand.
NFL
NESN

Patriots’ Damien Harris Plowed Through Falcons For 17-Yard Run

Damien Harris showed no mercy on a huge first-quarter run against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The New England Patriots running back mauled his way through a pack of players from both teams, then stiff-armed Falcons safety Erik Harris en route to the Falcons’ 36-yard line, good for 17 yards.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Falcons predictions: How productive will Damien Harris be in his return?

The New England Patriots’ Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers came at a cost, with running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson going down with concussions. While Stevenson was cleared to return for the following week’s contest versus the Cleveland Browns, Harris remained sidelined until this week. However, he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy