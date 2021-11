Absentee ballot counting in Cayuga County has concluded, and there were no changes in leaders for a handful of close town-level elections. The county Board of Elections posted updated absentee voting results on Wednesday that included votes in towns. The board had counted and posted results Tuesday for absentee ballots in the city of Auburn, with those votes all adding to the leads for Democratic candidates for city council and three city districts within the county Legislature.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO