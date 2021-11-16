ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyola will join the Atlantic 10 conference starting in 2022-2023

By Larry Hawley
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – Nine years ago, they decided to leave a conference they’d be a part of since the late 1970s in hopes of building the profile of their athletic programs.

A little under a decade later, Loyola is doing it again.

On Tuesday, the school announced that they’ll join the Atlantic 10 starting with the 2022-2023 academic year after their application to the conference was approved. This comes after spending nine seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference, which they officially joined in the 2013-2014 seasons after being a part of the Horizon League/Midwest Collegiate Conference/Midwestern City Conference since 1979-1980.

Loyola will be the 15th team in the Atlantic 10, joining up with former MCC rivals Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle, and Saint Louis University. The Ramblers currently have 13 Division I athletics programs, seven for women and six for men.

“I am excited to announce that Loyola University Chicago will be joining the Atlantic 10 Conference beginning in the 2022-23 academic year,” said Loyola president Dr. Jo Ann Rooney in a statement released by the school. “The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom. This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions.

“We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future.”

This move comes after Loyola has found itself in the national spotlight over the past few years thanks to its men’s basketball program and its deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. In 2018, the school’s run to the Final Four as an 11th seed was one of the stories of “March Madness” as they made the national semifinals for the first time since 1963.

In March, the Ramblers made another upstart run to the Sweet 16, which included a second round upset of No. 1 seed Illinois in Indianapolis.

Loyola’s men’s volleyball team has also captured recent national championships, going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

CHICAGO, IL
