Hungry? These places are feeding the needy this Thanksgiving

Groups across the Tennessee Valley are giving back this holiday season by feeding anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

Let us know about your event, email us at news@whnt.com to be added to our list!

DeKalb County

Fort Payne

Fort Payne City Hall 100 Alabama Ave NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967 Bread of Life will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the City Auditorium basement kitchen (part of City Hall).



Henagar

Henagar Community Center 150 Barron, Henagar, AL 35978 Mark Young and Heavenly Pizza are preparing a free Thanksgiving meal that will be distributed on Thanksgiving Day and the evening before.



Jackson County

Scottsboro

Holy Smokes, The Gathering Church of God and Pathway Baptist Church 108 Tupelo Pike, Scottsboro, AL 35769 Pick up a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Lauderdale County

Florence

Salvation Army 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence, Ala. 35630 Organizers will be giving away to-go hot plates on Thanksgiving Day



Limestone County

Athens

Lindsay Lane Baptist Church is providing a free Thanksgiving Meal November 17, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Days Inn Banquet Hall located at 1322 Hwy 72, Athens, Ala. 35611



Madison County

Huntsville

Downtown Rescue Mission and Raytheon Turkey Box Drive 1,000 boxes will be given away on a first come, first serve basis November 21, fromm 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Downtown Rescue Mission located at 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville, AL

Manna House Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at 12 noon, Thursday, November 25 The Rock Church located at 3401 Holmes Avenue, Huntsville, AL. 35801 People are welcome in person, drive-by pick-up, no reservations required. Deliveries can be requested at fran@mannahouse.com with name, address, phone number, and number of meals needed. Deliveries will go out between 11:30-12:30 p.m.

One Table Huntsville November 22, 2021, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Big Spring Park located at 200 Church St. NW Huntsville, AL 35801

Rose of Sharon November 25, serving starts at 11 a.m. Located at 723 Arcadia Cir NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church November 20, food box drive-thru give away starts at 8 a.m. located at 315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811

Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church November 20, food box drive-thru give away starts at 9 a.m. One box per vehicle will be given out on a first come, first serve basis Located at 2115 Winchester Road Huntsville, Ala. 35810



Marshall County

Albertville

Food Bank of North Alabama with Feeding America Hosting a Drive-thru mobile pantry Wednesday, November 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater located at 700 S.M.P.A. Blvd in Albertville.



News 19 has reached out to a number of other local organizations but we have yet to hear back. This list will be updated with new events, so check back!

