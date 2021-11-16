Hungry? These places are feeding the needy this Thanksgiving
Groups across the Tennessee Valley are giving back this holiday season by feeding anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving.
Let us know about your event, email us at news@whnt.com to be added to our list!
DeKalb County
Fort Payne
- Fort Payne City Hall
- 100 Alabama Ave NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967
- Bread of Life will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the City Auditorium basement kitchen (part of City Hall).
Henagar
- Henagar Community Center
- 150 Barron, Henagar, AL 35978
- Mark Young and Heavenly Pizza are preparing a free Thanksgiving meal that will be distributed on Thanksgiving Day and the evening before.
Jackson County
Scottsboro
- Holy Smokes, The Gathering Church of God and Pathway Baptist Church
- 108 Tupelo Pike, Scottsboro, AL 35769
- Pick up a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lauderdale County
Florence
- Salvation Army
- 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence, Ala. 35630
- Organizers will be giving away to-go hot plates on Thanksgiving Day
Limestone County
Athens
- Lindsay Lane Baptist Church is providing a free Thanksgiving Meal
- November 17, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Days Inn Banquet Hall located at 1322 Hwy 72, Athens, Ala. 35611
Madison County
Huntsville
- Downtown Rescue Mission and Raytheon
- Turkey Box Drive
- 1,000 boxes will be given away on a first come, first serve basis
- November 21, fromm 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Downtown Rescue Mission located at 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville, AL
- Manna House
- Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at 12 noon, Thursday, November 25
- The Rock Church located at 3401 Holmes Avenue, Huntsville, AL. 35801
- People are welcome in person, drive-by pick-up, no reservations required.
- Deliveries can be requested at fran@mannahouse.com with name, address, phone number, and number of meals needed. Deliveries will go out between 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- One Table Huntsville
- November 22, 2021, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Big Spring Park located at 200 Church St. NW Huntsville, AL 35801
- Rose of Sharon
- November 25, serving starts at 11 a.m.
- Located at 723 Arcadia Cir NW, Huntsville, AL 35810
- Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
- November 20, food box drive-thru give away starts at 8 a.m.
- located at 315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811
- Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church
- November 20, food box drive-thru give away starts at 9 a.m.
- One box per vehicle will be given out on a first come, first serve basis
- Located at 2115 Winchester Road Huntsville, Ala. 35810
Marshall County
Albertville
- Food Bank of North Alabama with Feeding America
- Hosting a Drive-thru mobile pantry
- Wednesday, November 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater located at 700 S.M.P.A. Blvd in Albertville.
News 19 has reached out to a number of other local organizations but we have yet to hear back. This list will be updated with new events, so check back!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0