Cloudy contender OVH will share the automation tools it developed to run its own OpenStack-based cloud, as part of a plan to grow its managed cloud business. In Europe, the recently floated French company has offered to operate and manage a private cloud using its tech on customers' premises. Now OVH plans to let others do the same. The plan is that managed services providers or end-user organisations could choose to use OVH's tools to run their own OpenStack rigs, or take up OVH's offer of managed on-prem cloud.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO