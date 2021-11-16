ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

RJ Barrett on Knicks' second unit: 'They've been playing better than the starting unit'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9LH6_0cyhbPmA00

The Knicks picked up a much-needed win on Monday night, but once again, Tom Thibodeau had to rely on his bench to do most of the heavy lifting.

Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose shined in New York’s fourth-quarter comeback, continuing a trend of the team’s second unit dominating the minutes in the second half and providing a spark that the starters have been sorely lacking all season.

It’s a trend that the starters themselves can’t ignore, or even argue, at this point.

“Everybody sees they’ve been helping,” RJ Barrett said on Tuesday. “They’ve been playing better than the starting unit.”

Barrett certainly isn’t wrong in that assessment. Not only has the bench unit of Rose, Quickley, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, and Obi Toppin been one of the most productive five-man groups in the league so far this season, the starting unit has been the worst, and, heading into Monday’s game, held the worst defensive rating by any five-man squad in NBA history.

That was apparent when the starters promptly surrendered a 15-4 run to the Pacers to begin the second half on Monday, before the bench bailed them out once again. Evan Fournier didn’t even play in the fourth quarter, the third game in a row the $78 million man was on the bench for the final period.

Based on the stark contrast, it’s hard to argue the second unit getting first-unit minutes.

“Realistically, the guys we have coming off the bench could start,” Barrett said. “This team could start on any NBA team. It’s great to have those guys come in.”

Of course, this game plan is hardly sustainable, as the Knicks have to get their starters going and avoid early deficits. As to what can help kickstart the group, Barrett says time and increased defensive effort will do the trick.

Until then, expect to see more of Rose, Quickley, Gibson, and Toppin on the floor in crunch time.

“We have three new starters because [Mitchell Robinson] was out most of the year,” Barrett said. “So we really have three new starters in how many games, 13, 14? Whereas the bench, they’ve played together all last year. They have that chemistry, and we’re trying to get ours.

“More importantly, it starts on the defensive end. When we do that, it gives everybody energy, it brings everybody into the game. If we just do that, we’ll be fine.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett positive he’ll be Knicks ‘star’ despite making Kemba Walker, Julius Randle admission

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett is certain he will still be a star in the team no matter how dominant Kemba Walker and Julius Randle are. The revamped Knicks squad has been playing tremendous basketball early in the season. And while it is becoming more and more apparent that New York is about teamwork, RJ Barrett is confident that destiny will put him on top of everyone else sooner rather than later.
NBA
New York Post

RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier disagree with Tom Thibodeau’s ‘bulls—t’ Knicks rant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Knicks’ new starting shooting guard, Evan Fournier, agreed with head coach Tom Thibodeau’s stunning benching of the starters for the final 14 minutes of a disheartening 112-100 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. But Fournier, and teammate RJ Barrett, don’t exactly agree with Thibodeau’s saltily delivered...
NBA
Yardbarker

What is ailing Knicks starting unit? Evan Fournier has a theory

The New York Knicks‘ uneven performances had been perplexing. There were nights when they looked every inch a deep playoff team, beating quality teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. But there are also nights when they look like a lottery-bound team in their five disappointing losses.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Taj Gibson
FanSided

NY Knicks: Can RJ Barrett become the 1st scoring option?

RJ Barrett has been the best player on the NY Knicks these past few games. He’s looked like a first scoring option, and I would love to know if this is a preview for the future. Barrett is only 21 years old but has been playing like he’s been in...
NBA
chatsports.com

RJ Barrett, Julius Randle are enemies for a night at MSG

Most of the time when RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are in Madison Square Garden, they are on the same side. Not on Tuesday night. Not when Duke and Kentucky are playing against each other. .@J30_RANDLE and @RjBarrett6 at MSG for the Champions Classic ud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/y7dXQcm03Z. — ESPN (@espn) November...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

RJ Barrett on Knicks' struggles: 'We're still learning each other'

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau lost patience with his starting lineup Wednesday and isn't buying the theory that they need more time together to be effective. RJ Barrett, one of the holdovers from last season, agrees that the starters haven’t played well enough but believes the problems will eventually work themselves out, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Quickley#Pacers
New York Post

Knicks’ RJ Barrett looking looking to snap out of shooting slump

RJ Barrett fired his way out of a lengthy shooting slump early last season, and the third-year swingman wasn’t concerned or deterred while mired in another skid in the four-plus games leading into the second half of Monday’s victory over Indiana. Barrett had been 13-for-57 from the floor, including 3-for-22...
NBA
earnthenecklace.com

Hailey Brown Wiki: Facts About RJ Barrett’s Girlfriend

As RJ Barrett proves he has the potential to be an indomitable force for the New York Knicks, the attention is also on his personal life. Fans want to know who RJ Barrett’s girlfriend is, or if he is dating anyone. Barrett has been in a relationship with Hailey Brown since long before he entered the NBA. She has her own background in basketball that is comparable to her NBA beau’s. She is worth the spotlight in this Hailey Brown wiki.
SCIENCE
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Quickley, Barrett, Walker

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is working to avoid a sophomore slump, Marc Berman of the New York Post writes. Quickley has struggled through the team’s first nine games, averaging 5.7 points on just 30% shooting from the floor and 23% from deep. “I don’t think it’s really a slump,” Quickley...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
The Big Lead

Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'

Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
firstsportz.com

LeBron James finally reveals true feeling upon Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Anyone who was following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, would be aware that LeBron James was keenly following the trail and even accused the 18-years-old for ‘fake-crying’ during an earlier trail session in the court. While the concerned was found not guilty for injuring and killing a total of five men in Wisconsin during the protest of Jacob Blake, the LA Lakers superstar has finally revealed his true feelings upon the same after several NBA players revealed their frustration on the same.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy