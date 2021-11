Dave Aranda has seen his stock rise in recent weeks as Baylor has turned around its season, most notably with Saturday’s win over Oklahoma. Aranda has seen his profile jump so much, he’s been mentioned as a possible candidate at Southern Cal to replace Clay Helton. As Bruce Feldman of The Athletic points out, “When USC fired Clay Helton, Dave Aranda had a career record of 4-7. In the 2 months since, he’s led Baylor to an 8-2 record and now his coaching stock is soaring.”

