The Tampa Bay Lightning, who currently sit at a 6-3-3 record on the season, have had their ups and downs this season, especially on the blue line. Whenever something seems like it’s going right, a player gets injured or suspended. For example, the Lightning defense was on fire during their third game win streak, but Mikhail Sergachev made an illegal hit to the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitchell Marner, resulting in a two-game suspension.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO