BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education met for nearly five hours Tuesday hearing from parents, students, teachers and medical experts on its masking mandate. The board will revisit the mask mandate in early December, according to board chair Clarence Crawford. The mandate is set to expire on Feb. 25. “Now that we have these life-saving vaccines that not only reduce the risk of disease in the vaccine recipient, but also reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to someone else, it’s really time to think about removing a medical intervention,” Dr. Lucy McBride said. “Kids are generally at low...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO