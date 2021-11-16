ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

More Than Money S3 Ep. 12

By Visit PBS39 News Tonight
 8 days ago

Guests: Randy & Tiff Detrick, husband and wife, owners of Blue Ridge...

ourquadcities.com

4 Your Money | More Inflation

Inflation remains a key theme this year in the economy and in markets. David Nelson, CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, is here to share some of the recent numbers that has kept this top of mind for investors.
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Check This December, Will It Hit Your Bank Account

The nearly $1 trillion in federal aid that was distributed to millions of families through three stimulus checks helped a lot of people. However, there is no guarantee that the federal government will hand out a fourth stimulus payment. Some States Own Funds. COVID-19 Delta variants are spreading across the...
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
kslnewsradio.com

Retired individuals are returning to the workforce in droves

Tired of retirement? Research reveals that retired individuals are returning to the workforce in the multitudes. DMBA Certified Financial planner Shane Stewart joined Utah’s Morning News on Monday to explain the reasoning’s why we are seeing this trend. “There are some who retired for what we call ‘bad reasons,’ meaning...
