8 Opioid Overdose Symptoms, and What to Do If You Suspect That Someone Has ODed

By Sarah Fielding
Health.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpioids are available as prescriptions like oxycodone and hydrocodone, synthetics like fentanyl, and illegally as heroin. While each opioid comes with its own side effects, they all have one thing in common: the risk of overdose. Would you know the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose if you saw...

www.health.com

Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
Health

11 Opioid Use Disorder Symptoms That Suggest Someone May Need Help

It might begin as a craving or urge to use opioids, perhaps progressing to recurrent opioid use, making it difficult to fulfill life's obligations. These are just two possible symptoms of opioid use disorder. Here's how experts describe this chronic disorder—and how to recognize its signs and symptoms. What causes...
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Doctor Who Was Addict Warns About Fentanyl Use

DENVER (CBS4)– Fentanyl is having a tragic impact on young people in Colorado. With pills selling for $30-$100, the high only lasts a couple of hours and the risk is high.(credit: CBS) KC Lucas, who works as a sales consultant, is not afraid to acknowledge he was addicted to drugs for some 20 years. He found help here at Urban Peaks Rehab which helped turn his life around. “I was 100% consumed by the drugs. Every waking thought was ‘When will I get more? How long will it last?'” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Opioids sold on the streets, often without his knowledge,...
HEALTH
WWL

CDC: Dramatic increase in overdose deaths since the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — We are getting a chance to see numbers from the CDC show a dramatic increase in the amount of drug overdose deaths and it is a new high for this country. More than 96,000 people died in the U.S. during a 12-month period ending in March 2021. That’s an increase of nearly 30% from March 2020.
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Some cirrhosis patients given opioid prescriptions at outpatient visits

(HealthDay)—Almost one in five patients with cirrhosis receive opioid prescriptions during outpatient visits, according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15. Anna Lee, M.D., from University of California in...
foxsanantonio.com

The dark history of opioids and addiction in the United States

The opioid crisis in the United States is a modern problem with a long history. That crisis stems from powerful legal drugs that interact with receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain. "Opioid pain relievers are generally safe when taken for a short time and as prescribed by...
Volume One

Do You Know the Signs Of an Opioid Drug Overdose? Here’s What To Do When It Happens.

An overdose can happen in the blink of an eye, and many people don’t know what to do when it happens. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is working to change that, as local health officials recently created two videos (available in English, Spanish, and Hmong) to provide education on what opioids are and how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose.
beckershospitalreview.com

Uncovering A Crucial Arrow in the Quiver to Fight Opioid Overdoses

A revolution is quietly underway in the treatment of opioid addiction via the combination of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and telemedicine. This innovative treatment, called teleMAT, takes traditional MAT to the next level. How? By making it easy to reach a physician proficient in addiction treatment while also avoiding the social stigma of being seen entering a doctor’s office.
HEALTH
Newswise

Wearable device can detect and reverse opioid overdose

Newswise — A research team at the University of Washington has developed a wearable device to detect and reverse an opioid overdose. The device, worn on the stomach like an insulin pump, senses when a person stops breathing and moving, and injects naloxone, a lifesaving antidote that can restore respiration.
ELECTRONICS
tn.gov

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

Naloxone is a key tool in reversing the rising tide of overdose and resulting deaths. Naloxone is the only antidote to reverse an opioid overdose, and it’s never been easier to use. This training is perfect for people at risk of opioid overdose, family and friends of those who are at risk of opioid overdose, and anyone interested in learning how they can save a life by reversing an overdose.
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Data Finds Drug Overdoses Up 28.5% From A Year Before

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New research shows America’s opioid epidemic has reached unprecedented levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. from April 2020 to April 2021, a 28.5% increase from the year before. Overdose deaths from opioids climbed past 75,000. Luis Laboy runs an addiction treatment center in New York City. The pandemic brought more stress and isolation, and, in some cases, disrupted key support systems. “A lot of individuals that are getting caught up as a result of what’s been going on with the pandemic, with...
HOMELESS
yale.edu

A Drug that Does Double Duty in Treating Diabetes

Yale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the standard...
HEALTH

