SAULT STE. MARIE — The Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District has announced the opening of its new Conservation Grants Program. For the first time, the conservation district is offering grants to the public for conservation-related projects to be implemented in Chippewa, Luce or Mackinac counties. The Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District is anticipating awarding up to $9,000 to 10 to 15 projects across these counties. Grants will range between $300 to $800 each, but the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District will consider awards up to $1,200 if funding is available.

