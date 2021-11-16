ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How PFF graded Deebo, 49ers in dominant win over Rams

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers' PFF scores reflect a dominant performance in their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Shanahan’s challenge to the team to close out the night with at least 40 run attempts appeared to heighten the physicality of the team. The 49ers set the tone early with two lengthy...

www.nbcsports.com

sacramentosun.com

Titans' defense shines in dominant win over Rams

In their first game without star running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans went into Los Angeles on Sunday night and used their defense to control the Rams in an impressive 28-16 win. Tennessee (7-2) won its fifth straight game despite gaining just 194 total yards. But its defense sacked...
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

49ers Win 1st Home Game in More Than a Year, 31-10 Over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year. The Niners had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams. San Francisco has won five straight against Los Angeles, including its last home win last October. The Rams have lost two straight.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

49ers seek 5th straight win over NFC West rival Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Rams by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 4-5; San Francisco 2-6. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Rams 23-20 on Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. 49ers

The Rams managed to score just 10 points against the 49ers on Monday night, their lowest total of the season. The defense wasn’t much better in the 31-10 loss, failing to stop San Francisco’s unrelenting rushing attack. That’s all reflected in Pro Football Focus’ game grades from Week 10. There...
NFL
chatsports.com

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers convincing 31-10 victory over the Rams

It’s been quite an erratic few weeks for the San Francisco 49ers. After arguably the lowest point of the Kyle Shanahan era last week, the 49ers responded with a dominant 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Going up against one of the best teams in the NFL on Monday Night Football, the Niners answered the call.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' safety Jimmie Ward snaps drought with 2 interceptions in 31-10 win over Rams

Jimmie Ward is an experienced safety who thrives in various coverages and mentors his younger 49ers teammates. But 7½ seasons into his NFL career, he is seldom mentioned among the top players at his position. The reason is simple: In a league that prizes highlight-worthy plays, Ward delivers few takeaways....
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

49ers rushing king Frank Gore ‘went to sleep happy’ after admiring win over Rams

A month before his boxing debut against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in Tampa, Frank Gore will make a detour to Jacksonville and attend the 49ers’ game there Sunday. “I will sit up and watch my boys play,” Gore said Monday on KNBR 680-AM. “I’ll hang with Jed (York, the 49ers’ CEO). Hopefully we get another win and keep going.”
NFL
FanSided

5 key stats that define 49ers smashing win over Rams

The 49ers demolished the Rams in prime time, pulling off a 31-10 victory, and these five stats help define why the Niners ended up in the win column. The San Francisco 49ers finally put together their first statement win of the 2021 season. Too bad it came in Week 10 with their first complete victory, a 31-10 one-sided drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Monday Night Football.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 takeaways from Rams-49ers: Deebo Samuel is playing like the best WR in the NFL

The 49ers won their first game at Levi’s Stadium in 394 days Monday night. San Francisco’s defense shut down the Los Angeles Rams’ explosive offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up two offensive touchdown drives that totaled nearly 19 minutes In the first half. From there, it was smooth sailing for the Niners.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers earn straight 'A' report card for huge win over Rams

SANTA CLARA -- The defense got off the field after four plays on Jimmie Ward’s interception on a deep Matthew Stafford throw that was nowhere near his intended teammate. Then, the 49ers’ offense seemingly never left the field. The 49ers started strong on Monday night, and continued to impose their...
NFL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star sparks 49ers to win over Rams

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward gave the Los Angeles Rams some bulletin-board material this summer with his comments about their new quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Rams swapped their starting QB, Jared Goff, to the Detroit Lions to acquire the 12-year veteran on March 18. · STATE NFL ROUNDUP:...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo says blowout win over Rams felt 'pretty similar to the Super Bowl year'

There were plenty of surprises in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL regular season, but one of the more notable ones was the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It was an outcome not many were expecting, as the 49ers were dominated by the backups of the Arizona Cardinals just a week ago, and seemed ready to expand on their eight-game losing streak at home against one of the best teams in the NFL. That did not happen.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 11 picks, plus Prisco's Power Rankings and recapping 49ers' upset win over Rams

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. If you're like me and you've always wanted to own an NFL team but you're not a billionaire, I have some good news for you today: You can become an "owner" of the Green Bay Packers. For just the sixth time in franchise history, the Packers will be selling stock in the franchise, although I'm not sure it technically qualifies as stock, but I don't need to explain that right now because we're going to cover it in today's newsletter.
NFL
FanSided

5 crazy surprises from 49ers Week 10 win over Rams

The 49ers came up with a huge 31-10 victory over the Rams putting them at 4-5 on the season. But winning the game wasn’t the only pleasant surprise in this matchup. The San Francisco 49ers headed into Monday Night Football coming off a discouraging loss to the injury-riddled Arizona Cardinals the week before. The 3-5 Niners knew how big this Week 10 game was to keep their postseason hopes alive and they delivered.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo points out key to win over Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo played some mad game on Monday, and he also talked some mad game afterwards. Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers upset the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional showdown. They set the tone with an 18-play opening drive that bled over 11 minutes of clock and ended in a touchdown pass from Garoppolo to George Kittle. The 49ers never looked back from there and won 31-10.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo continues trolling Donald after 49ers' win vs. Rams

Trolling Aaron Donald seems like a terrible idea. When you're Deebo Samuel, though, you can get away with pretty much anything right now. That includes continuing a mini beef with perhaps the most terrifying player in the NFL. Samuel's "Who's that?" caption on Instagram following the 49ers' 31-10 win over...
NFL

