The New England Patriots have a bunch of quality players on the injury report, and the position to watch is running back. For the second consecutive day, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice. They both suffered concussions in last Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. With the Patriots' rushing attack finding its groove over the last few weeks, Harris or Stevenson missing any games would be a real setback for the offense.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO