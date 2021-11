I went to Astroworld this weekend and haven't stopped recounting every decision I made there—thinking about every moment that led to the death of eight fellow festivalgoers and hundreds more injured. It's haunting to see the videos that have circulated. I knew so little of what was happening that night, but it's a night that will live in my memory forever. Here's my recollection leading up to one of the most deadly music festivals in U.S. history:Early signs of trouble can be seen in videos of people stampeding through the VIP entrance at 2 p.m. It was like a scene...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO