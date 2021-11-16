ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Earl Harmon

April 24, 1930 to October 2, 2021 - Howard was born in Tacoma Washington April 24th, 1930 to Howard and Mary Harmon.

Howard was born in Tacoma Washington April 24th, 1930 to Howard and Mary Harmon. He went to Puyallup High School then graduated in 1952 from George Fox College. He went on to Seminary to complete his education.

Howard married Bethlin Rose Judd on March 3rd 1951. She was the love of his life and he missed her every moment of everyday since she passed away in 2018. Howard was a pastor, counselor and friend to many. He retired officially years ago but remained active in speaking, preforming weddings and end of life services until he passed. He was a man of God, living his life to share the love of God to all he would encounter.

He was predeceased by his wife Bethlin, parents Howard and Mary Harmon, sister Leona Lydia and daughter Judy Harmon.

He is survived by his brother Philip Harmon, daughter Marilyn Harmon and son Howard David Harmon. Three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

