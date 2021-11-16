Retro Trading Card NFTs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCurio, a unique NFT platform focusing on the entertainment space, has announced the launch of its first collection of licensed NFT collectibles from Topps Mars Attacks, a sci-fi trading card series first...

phillystylemag.com

11 Ultra Retro Gifts for the Nostalgist

The return of early aughts trends like Juicy Couture sweatsuits and disposable cameras has us all looking back with rose-colored glasses on a time when landlines and LiveJournal reigned supreme. Go all in on the blast from the past by gifting one of these beloved items of nostalgia this holiday season. And if you’re looking for charitable gifts or presents for the homebody or wine lover in your life, check out our other holiday gift guides.
SHOPPING
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Retro turntables are on sale at Walmart for $35

When did the things our parents liked become so… well… cool? High waisted jeans, flared pants, denim jackets, and middle partings are all back “in” while my beloved skinny jeans and not-cropped t-shirts have been declared uncool by the Gen-Z generation. And record players seem to have been added to the list of cool things too. Guess we won’t be needing our iPods anymore then?
ELECTRONICS
SuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Nov 9

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for Nov 9. It’s never a bad time of year for toys. But with no Comic-Con this past summer, and few toy retailers open even if folks wanted to leave the house, it’s tough to shop for them. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals for Nov 9 that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Retro Cartoon-Themed Apparel

Streetwear brand HYPE. has teamed with classic cartoon franchise Looney Tunes to offer a 16-piece, genderless apparel capsule aptly titled the Looney Tunes x HYPE. Collection. The expansive collection offers a wide range of garments and accessories, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and hoodies, all adorned with signature Looney Tunes motifs and loud graphics inspired by the show's characters. Adding a contemporary twist to the collection, several pieces are dressed with street-style graffiti and given acid wash treatments.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi-Themed Cosmetics

Avid science fiction fans will be pleased to know that Colourpop has teamed up with 'Star Wars' to create 'The Mandalorian' collection. Thanks to the collaboration, there are five new products for fans to purchase, like character-themed eyeshadow pallets, lip oils, a cosmetic bag, and a hand mirror. ‘The child’...
MAKEUP
IndieWire

The Best Ghostbusters Collectibles and Other Cool Merchandise to Buy

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Who you gonna call? “Ghostbusters Afterlife” premiered in theaters November 19, and to celebrate we dug up some of the coolest Ghostbusters-inspired merchandise that fans will love. From collectibles to cosplay, our roster of amazing items includes proton packs, Ecto goggles, vinyl figures, headphones, books, board games, and more. And with the holiday season kicking off soon, many of the items listed will make great...
SHOPPING
twincitiesgeek.com

Yandere Simulator’s 1980s Is a Retro Delight

On October 10, longtime fans of the anime-girl simulation game were gifted with the release of the game’s prequel mode, 1980s Mode, which had been teased since the earlier years of the game’s development. In this new mode, you play as Ryoba Aishi, the mother of the series’ main protagonist,...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Retro Ski-Inspired Apparel

American clothing label Rowing Blazers has teamed up with iconic sportswear brand FILA to launch the Rowing Blazers x FILA Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Paying tribute to FILA's winter-sport history, the new capsule consists of a range of garments boasting vibrant color combinations and heavy patterns, all inspired by '80s era ski-wear.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Top 75 Shoes Trends in November

The November 2021 shoes innovations highlight this month's Halloween festivities with products like the Ghostbusters X Reebok collection. Reebok launched a second Ghostbuster-themed sneaker silhouette, taking inspiration from the film's ghoulish characters. The playful shoe design boasts a glow-in-the-dark design to resemble the film's Muncher character in its latest production.
APPAREL
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
TIME

The Best Toys of 2021

The best toys of 2021 keep the magic of childhood alive with technology, special effects, and good old-fashioned fun. With Magic Mixies , kids mix up a potion and—poof!—summon a new stuffed pet. LEGO Vidiyo Party lets kids create a music video in real time, wherever they are, through the power of virtual reality. And the Spirograph Animator reinvents a beloved classic toy, using a light show to add animated effects to your child’s spiral designs. Here, the editors of TIME for Kids round up the best toys of the year.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Play-to-Earn Fantasy NFTs

Elementa combines high-quality artwork with a play-to-earn combat arena and fantasy novels based on actions taken by NFT characters in a story-driven experience. Within the world of Viridium, players will be drawn into a story that tells of a powerful element that was harnessed, then split into four elements. The P2E game puts a spin on non-fungible tokens by having NFTs act as characters within the fantasy world. In all, there are seven races: Djeti, Lacuna, Kitvos, Shend, Widderhorde, Sypher and Raishe, plus 14 different bodies to start with and over 130 pieces of equipment.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Retro Sci-Fi Cereal Boxes

In anticipation of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Netflix and General Mills teamed up to create Stranger Things cereals with an 80s-inspired, sci-fi twist. At a first glance, the breakfast cereal boxes only seem to have taken a step back in time with retro graphics but upon closer inspection, fans will discover details that immerse them into the world of Stranger Things. Most noticeably, the iconic Cheerios logo on the front of the box has been flipped to reference the Upside-Down.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cult of Mac

This portable console comes with 620 built-in retro games

With so many people getting tired of Triple-A games, it’s worth looking back at the nostalgic history of gaming. The Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games is styled like a Nintendo Entertainment System. It comes with 620 classic games, and you can get it for 15% off ahead of Black Friday if you use code SAVE15NOV.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

New Pokemon Trading Card game & learn-to-play products coming soon

Today, The Pokémon Company International unveiled new Pokémon Trading Card Game products that make it easy and fun for Trainers to learn how to play the Pokémon TCG, including an updated version of the award-winning Battle Academy and new V Battle Decks. Additionally, the latest expansion, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike, will be released starting tomorrow.
GAMBLING
TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Baseball NFTs

Digital collectibles marketplace Candy Digital has unveiled its World Series trophy and medallion NFT collection -- an assortment of blockchain-based collectibles designed to celebrate the 2021 Fall Classic won by the Atlanta Braves. The collection consists of three unique products -- a Gold, Silver, and Bronze World Series trophy --...
BASEBALL
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Influencer NFTs

In an effort to target Gen Zers, the Iconic American clothing brand Original Penguin has partnered with a number of TikTok influencers to launch exclusive NFT collectibles. The TikTok-focused launch will include eight NFT penguin avatars, five designed by TikTok stars, and three by the Original Penguin. Influencers that the...
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Purple-Toned Retro Sneakers

American footwear brand New Balance has returned with a 'Purple/Silver Metallic' version of its classic running heritage sneaker, the 992. Made from a blend of soft Supima cotton and pigskin, the new 992 maintains the shoe's iconic, premium aesthetic while delivering a striking retro-inspired colorway. In addition, the sneaker comes...
APPAREL

