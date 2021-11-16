Retro Trading Card NFTs

Elementa combines high-quality artwork with a play-to-earn combat arena and fantasy novels based on actions taken by NFT characters in a story-driven experience. Within the world of Viridium, players will be drawn into a story that tells of a powerful element that was harnessed, then split into four elements. The P2E game puts a spin on non-fungible tokens by having NFTs act as characters within the fantasy world. In all, there are seven races: Djeti, Lacuna, Kitvos, Shend, Widderhorde, Sypher and Raishe, plus 14 different bodies to start with and over 130 pieces of equipment.
