DENVER (AP) — Denver is joining other nearby counties in imposing a mask mandate in public places, a coordinated move that officials say is needed to prevent the region’s hospital system from collapsing. Starting Wednesday, everyone age 2 and over will have to wear a mask in indoor public places in Denver. However, businesses that can show that at least 95% of its customers and staffers are fully vaccinated will not have to require people to wear masks. That echoes the approach taken by surrounding counties. Gov. Jared Polis says he’s not considering a statewide mask mandate but that he supports the decisions made by local governments.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO