Newberg, OR

Hugo William (Bill) Schwabe

 7 days ago

The first child of Wilhelm and Johanna (Hermann) Schwabe, Bill was born in Vilnius, Lithuania November 20, 1922. Bill Schwabe passed away at home in Newberg, Oregon the afternoon of October 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Private internment was held at Valley View Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Newberg, Oregon Saturday November 20 at 2pm – on what would have been Bill's 99th birthday.

