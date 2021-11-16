Brandon Routh Returns to Arrowverse For The Flash's 'Armageddon' Part 1 (Photos)

After the disappointment of 2006's Superman Returns, Brandon Routh assumed he would never get to play the Man of Steel again. That opportunity arose in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, where Routh played an iteration of his character whose background had taken a dark turn. Influenced by the hit 1997 comic Kingdom Come, the story revealed that The Joker had murdered almost everyone at the Daily Planet in a gas attack, including Lois Lane, and Superman had been forced to live with that tragedy. Unlike in the comics, he didn't retire, and rather than its black background field being a symbol of mourning, in this version Superman explains that the Kingdom Come Superman logo represents that "Even in the darkest times, hope cuts through. Hope is the light that leads us out of darkness."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO