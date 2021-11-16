ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Brandon Routh Returns to Arrowverse For The Flash's 'Armageddon' Part 1 (Photos)

justjaredjr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flash is kicking off it’s eight season TONIGHT (November 16) with it’s big Armageddon event!. The CW series will have a five-episode crossover type event, with quite a few returning Arrowverse characters, starting with Brandon...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Brandon Routh Has Looked Into a Kingdom Come Superman Series

After the disappointment of 2006's Superman Returns, Brandon Routh assumed he would never get to play the Man of Steel again. That opportunity arose in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, where Routh played an iteration of his character whose background had taken a dark turn. Influenced by the hit 1997 comic Kingdom Come, the story revealed that The Joker had murdered almost everyone at the Daily Planet in a gas attack, including Lois Lane, and Superman had been forced to live with that tragedy. Unlike in the comics, he didn't retire, and rather than its black background field being a symbol of mourning, in this version Superman explains that the Kingdom Come Superman logo represents that "Even in the darkest times, hope cuts through. Hope is the light that leads us out of darkness."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Faces Despero in New "Armageddon, Part 2" Photos

The CW has released new photos for "Armageddon, Part 2", the upcoming second episode of the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off Season 8 of The Flash. While there aren't many photos for the episode, the ones released are giving us our best look yet at Despero (Tony Curran) as the photos show Despero and The Flash (Grant Gustin) apparently facing off - or at least having a somewhat tense conversation.
TV SERIES
montanarightnow.com

‘The Flash’: An Enlightening Chat With Despero, Plus What’s Next for Ray? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash Season 8 premiere “Armageddon, Part 1.”]. In the five-part event “Armageddon,” it’s Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) vs. Despero (Tony Curran) in an attempt to save the world … but who’s aiming to do just that exactly? That’s the question by the end of The Flash Season 8 premiere.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Brandon Routh
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says "Armageddon" Isn't a Crossover

The Flash returns next week, kicking off its eighth season on The CW with a five-episode event, "Armageddon". But while the "Armageddon" event will see The Flash (Grant Gustin) joined by heroes from other corners of the Arrowverse - including Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Black Lightning (Cress Williams, The Atom (Brandon Routh), Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) and more - this isn't exactly a crossover. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview just how "Armageddon" came together and made it clear that the five-episode event isn't a crossover, but is instead a very intimate, and emotional story.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Tuesday, Nov. 16: ‘The Flash’ Season Premieres With Two-Part ‘Armageddon’ Event

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena,’ Michael Che on Netflix

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Brandon Routh open to playing Superman again if it’s the “right story”

Brandon Routh has said in an interview with ComicBook.com that he would be open to playing Superman again, “given the story is the right story and Superman is portrayed in the way that I see Superman. I was absolutely always interested in that.”. While 2006’s Superman Returns unfortunately did not...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowverse#Armageddon#Team Flash
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Breaks Down 'Armageddon' Warning, How Barry Will Come to Think 'Maybe This Is Possible'

The following contains spoilers from The Flash‘s Season 8 premiere. The Flash returned for Season 8 this Tuesday night, and the titular speedster is as fleet on his feet as ever. But can even a “leveled-up” Barry handle the news that he is destined to cause no less than Armageddon? But let’s not harsh everyone’s mellow just yet. Much of the season opener aka Part 1 of the five-part “Armageddon” event was light-n-bright, demonstrating how extra- powerful Barry is after the events of the Season 7 finale. Iris, similarly, is now her very best self, lording over a growing Central City Citizen...
TV SERIES
Collider

Katherine McNamara on Mia’s Return in ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ and How ‘Shadowhunters’ Taught Her to Do Her Own Stunts

The CW series The Flash is kicking off its eighth season with a five-part event called “Armageddon,” in which a powerful and mysterious alien threat arrives on Earth promising the end of the world. Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are up against a ticking clock with time running out and in order to save humanity, they will need to enlist the help of some of their other super friends.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

The CW Debuts First Look at Nicole Kang as Poison Ivy On 'Batwoman'

Nicole Kang will soon be turning into Poison Ivy and we have the first look!. The actress, who portrays Mary Hamilton on The CW’s Batwoman, will make quite the transformation on next week’s episode. “I was really emotional. I burst into tears,” Nicole told EW about the first time she...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why The Flash Should Follow Arrow's Example After The Major Armageddon Twists

Warning: spoilers ahead for the November 23 episode of The Flash on The CW, called “Armageddon, Part 2.”. After The Flash used the first part of the “Armageddon” event to set the stage for Despero wreaking havoc on Barry’s life for crimes he hasn’t yet committed, "Part 2" wasted no time in piling the problems onto the Scarlet Speedster and his team. Barry and Co. were on the lookout for new crises after Despero claimed he would lose his mind due to great tragedies, and clearly had no faith that Team Flash would be able to stop Barry’s descent. And after this episode… well, Despero might have a point, and The Flash should follow Arrow’s example in certain ways to guarantee that “Armageddon” packs the biggest punch possible.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy