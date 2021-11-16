ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCI-Arc’s Graduate Architecture Programs Encourage Growth Through Rigorous Core and Specialized Curricula

By Alexandra Bowditch
Cover picture for the articleThe Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) is recognized internationally as a critical laboratory of progressive architectural production. Within the school’s graduate offerings, the M.Arch 1 program’s commitment to independent thinking is manifest in the successes and failures of the work it produces — both meaningful outcomes for an institution that...

Columbia University

Weiping Wu Appointed Interim Dean of the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation

I write to announce my appointment of Weiping Wu as Interim Dean of Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP), effective January 1, 2022, following the conclusion of Amale Andraos’s tenure as Dean. Professor Wu is a distinguished urban and planning scholar who has spent her career researching and teaching city planning, with a focus on the global South and on China. She is currently Professor of Urban Planning and Director of the MS and PhD programs in Urban Planning at GSAPP.
Online Graduate Blooms in the Online Horticultural Science Program

ISA Certified Arborist Utility Specialist Anelle Ammons didn’t plan to complete a master’s degree, but inspired by her love of plants and all of the opportunities provided in NC State’s Online and Digital Education programs, she ended up doing just that. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in biology with...
Earn Your MA in Curatorial Practice at the School of Visual Arts

The MA Curatorial Practice program at the School of Visual Arts offers two years of intensive coursework and professional training for curators, with a focus on contemporary art. The courses are designed to present students with case studies taught by world-renowned curators and experts drawing from their own professional experience.
SRU Preparing For Online Graduate Programs Fair

SRU’s Student Affairs in Higher Education Program is getting ready to host a virtual event this weekend. The Graduate Programs Fair will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. using an app called Gather. While some online college fairs have been supported on the Zoom platform, Gather...
ASU’s MFA in Art Offers Three Years of Teaching, Scholarship, and Extensive Funding

The MFA in Art at Arizona State University’s School of Art is a top-ranked program with a three-year teaching assistantship and scholarships offering pathways to advance artistic practice. In close mentorship with our distinguished faculty, students produce culturally relevant work to sustain a lifelong creative practice. The program encourages innovative...
New online homeland security graduate programs equip students with specialized industry knowledge

OVERLAND PARK — The University of Kansas is wrapping up the first semester of the new online Master of Science in Homeland Security: Law & Policy degree and an online Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security: Law & Policy. These KU School of Law programs allow military, government and other professionals to gain a strong foundation in law and policy related to homeland security, national security and advanced knowledge of specific homeland security fields. They are designed to give non-lawyers and lawyers advanced instruction, technical expertise and enhanced value in their organization, with the certificate focused specifically on cyber law and security.
“Carlos Diniz: Master of Architectural Illustration,” November 20 through March 20

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Nine extraordinary charcoal renderings of the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles will be on display at the Figge Art Museum November 20 through March 20, with the Davenport venue, in the exhibit Carlos Diniz: Master of Architectural Illustration, displaying a showcase of stunning works by the renowned architectural illustrator.
OLMC STREAM program encourages hands-on learning

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School is developing a STREAM program that benefits our students through an afterschool club supporting robotics and the First LEGO League Challenge (FLL). According to the FLL website, “First LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning....
New certificate program encourages interdisciplinary problem-solving

In August 2021, the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University launched a new certificate program training undergraduate students to excel in data science skills and practical interdisciplinary understanding so they can solve global challenges faced by the petroleum industry. Funded by a $1 million gift from ConocoPhillips, the Data...
Graduate community reflects on doctoral certificate program offerings

Irina Kalinka GS, a sixth-year PhD candidate in the Department of Modern Culture and Media, became one of the first students at Brown to complete a doctoral certificate upon finishing the Collaborative Humanities program in 2019. Kalinka was in her first year at Brown in 2017 — the year that...
Applications Are Now Open for the 2022-23 Freund Teaching Fellowship

Promising visual artists are invited to apply for the Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellowship. Presented by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis and the Saint Louis Art Museum, emerging and mid-career artists working in any medium are eligible.
20 Puerto Rican Writers Join Inaugural Class of Letras Boricuas Fellows

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In an effort to support and amplify the literary arts across the Puerto Rican diaspora, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the inaugural cohort of Letras Boricuas Fellows today, November 16. The cohort is comprised of 20 Puerto Rican writers working within genres of fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, and children’s literature. According to a press release announcing the first-of-its-kind fellowship, Letras Boricuas was created to “identify, elevate, and amplify the voices of emerging and established Puerto Rican writers on the island and across the United States diaspora.”
When “Art” Dies the Community Will Thrive

This writing responds to artist Marta Rodriguez Maleck’s exhibitions Morir es Vivir and Vivir es Morir mounted at the New Orleans Museum of Art and the New Orleans Public Library, respectively. As the Community Engagement Curator at the New Orleans Museum of Art, I worked with her in different capacities on both exhibitions and through her provocative prompt that is the foundation of both exhibitions — “What must die to thrive?” — I developed my own answer.
Campus Visits For Graduate Preparation Programs

Campus visits are a cornerstone for many graduate preparation programs. These visits help students envision their future graduate experience and can even solidify a student’s desire to apply to an institution. The UC Irvine Graduate Division is host to many off-campus graduate preparation program visits each year. We encourage program directors to contact us to schedule a customized visit that will help students learn more about graduate studies at UC Irvine.
