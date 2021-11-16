SCI-Arc’s Graduate Architecture Programs Encourage Growth Through Rigorous Core and Specialized Curricula

OVERLAND PARK — The University of Kansas is wrapping up the first semester of the new online Master of Science in Homeland Security: Law & Policy degree and an online Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security: Law & Policy. These KU School of Law programs allow military, government and other professionals to gain a strong foundation in law and policy related to homeland security, national security and advanced knowledge of specific homeland security fields. They are designed to give non-lawyers and lawyers advanced instruction, technical expertise and enhanced value in their organization, with the certificate focused specifically on cyber law and security.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO