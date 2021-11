Ever wonder about the robots wandering around Genshin Impact’s world? These machines were left behind by the destroyed civilization of Khaenri'ah, and they come in all shapes and sizes, from your humble wandering Field Tiller to powerful bosses like the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Now that the Version 2.2 event Labyrinth Warriors is at an end, as well as your chance to nab Shiki Koshou, the new Shadow of Ancients event sees us getting cozy with one annoying automaton in particular.

