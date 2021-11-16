Russell viaduct bridge to open Friday

Governor Andy Beshear speaks at the ribbon cutting for the Russell Viaduct on Tuesday. The $24 million project is scheduled to open the week of November 15. MATT JONES | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT

RUSSELL The new Russell viaduct bridge in Greenup County will open Friday following a two-day closure of Ky. 244 to safely connect the structure to downtown streets.

Beginning Thursday morning, contractors will close Ky. 244 (Bellefonte Street) between U.S. 23 and Clinton Street in Russell. All traffic will be detoured using the U.S. 23-Ferry Street intersection. Contractors will make accommodations for ambulances, fire trucks and emergency vehicle access. While 244 is closed, crews will connect the new viaduct bridge to Bellefonte Street by digging up the blacktop and rebuilding the street to link it to the new bridge.

The street should reopen by late Friday — weather permitting — and all Ky. 244 traffic to and from downtown Russell will switch to the new viaduct. Then, the permanent traffic pattern will be in place:

• Northbound U.S. 23: Russell-bound motorists will pass the Ironton-Russell bridge, then turn left at the old Ky. 750 turn, then follow the new Ky. 244 flyover across U.S. 23 to Bellefonte Street downtown.

• Southbound U.S. 23: Russell-bound motorists will turn right at the old Ky. 750 turn, then follow the new Ky. 244 flyover across U.S. 23 to Bellefonte Street downtown.

• Access to Ky. 750: Traffic will turn onto the new Ky. 244 flyover, proceed up the hill, then turn right at the new 750 intersection.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $24 million Russell viaduct replacement project, which began in April 2020, not only replaces the city’s aging 1930s-era bridge but also improves overall traffic flow and safety. It effectively relocates Ky. 244, the main road into and out of downtown Russell.