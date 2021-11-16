ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Public Notice of City Council Meeting for Tax Abatement Agreement

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 8 days ago

The City Council of the City of Abilene, Texas will consider entering into a tax abatement agreement for property located in Taylor County Texas.

Read the full notice (PDF)

ABOUT

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

