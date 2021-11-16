Another South Florida Class Action Over Antiperspirant, This Time Pointing Finger at Procter & Gamble

TAMPA, FL – The ACLU of Florida filed a class action petition today on behalf of 11 people who have been detained pretrial in the Sarasota and Manatee county jails because they cannot afford to pay their bail amounts. The class action seeks to challenge the respective counties’ routine practice of imposing monetary bail amounts on people who cannot afford to pay them resulting in their detention prior to having their day in court. The petition names as respondents the two counties’ sheriffs, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sheriff Rick Wells, and the State of Florida, who are participants in this systemic practice.

