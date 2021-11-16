ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Another South Florida Class Action Over Antiperspirant, This Time Pointing Finger at Procter & Gamble

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Procter & Gamble, the multinational consumer goods company, was hit with a consumer class action Monday in...

www.law.com

Law.com

'Ripe for Growth': Three Regions Are Targets for Law Firm Expansion in 2022

Half of respondents on a recent survey of law firm business leaders said they definitely or probably will look to expand domestically. Last year, the same survey found roughly a third of business leaders would definitely or probably seek to expand the same way. Several firms have announced new offices...
LAW
Law.com

Goodman McGuffey Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against TJX

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Goodman McGuffey LLP on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Steven J. Jackson on behalf of Karen Dubin. The case is 1:21-cv-04755, Dubin v. The TJX Companies, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

State Farm Turns to Windels Marx in Coverage Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Attorneys at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which pertains to claims made under a homeowners policy, was filed by Trinity & Farsiou on behalf of Aguilar Aguilar. The case is 3:21-cv-20083, Aguilar v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company.
LAW
Law.com

Paul Hastings Removes Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit against GE Over Power Plant Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Paul Hastings on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against General Electric and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fields Howell LLP and Kennedys on behalf of various insurers, reinsurers and retrocessionaires, accuses General Electric of failing to safely secure their manufactured and designed gas turbine blade that malfunctioned at the Hadjret En Nouss power plant located in Algeria causing extensive damages. The case is 1:21-cv-04751, Various Insurers, Reinsurers and Retrocessionaires Subscribing to Policy Numbers 106/In/230/0/0, 28807G19, B080130181G19 v. General Electric International, Inc. et al.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Robinhood Faces Another Class Action From Consumers Over Hack (1)

Robinhood Markets Inc. faces a potential class action lawsuit in a California federal court over allegedly failing to secure and safeguard millions of consumers’ personal data from hackers. The brokerage app is accused of violating several state consumer protection laws by breaching its promise to consumers to keep their data...
LAW
Law.com

Maker of Suave Deodorant Hit With South Florida Class Action Alleging 'Dangerously High' Carcinogen Levels

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court over its Suave brand antiperspirant products. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, claims that Suave aerosol and spray products contain dangerously high levels of the carcinogen benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:21-cv-10107, Leyva v. Unilever United States, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
aclufl.org

ACLU of Florida Files Class Action to Challenge Unaffordable Bail Practices

TAMPA, FL – The ACLU of Florida filed a class action petition today on behalf of 11 people who have been detained pretrial in the Sarasota and Manatee county jails because they cannot afford to pay their bail amounts. The class action seeks to challenge the respective counties’ routine practice of imposing monetary bail amounts on people who cannot afford to pay them resulting in their detention prior to having their day in court. The petition names as respondents the two counties’ sheriffs, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sheriff Rick Wells, and the State of Florida, who are participants in this systemic practice.
FLORIDA STATE
Times Daily

Lawsuit over Benton Harbor water seeks class-action status

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan and local officials have been targeted in a lawsuit over high levels of lead in Benton Harbor's drinking water. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Law.com

Burr & Forman Removes Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit Against SunTrust Now Trust

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Burr & Forman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SunTrust Now Trust to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Jude Ijeh. The case is 1:21-cv-04749, Ijeh v. SunTrust Now Trust. This...
LAW
Law.com

'Massive Confusion': Legal Teams Vexed by Mishmash of ESG Reporting Frameworks

Attorneys disagree on the merits of one-size-fits-all disclosure framework. The SEC is set to release rules for climate disclosure in 2022. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said investors don't have “the ability to compare company disclosures to the degree that they need.”. Since companies began embracing ESG on a wide scale,...
LAW
Law.com

Baker & Hostetler Files Trade Secrets Suit for Pyramid against Homeland

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Baker & Hostetler filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Pyramid Consulting Inc. The suit pursues claims against direct competitor Homeland, and former employees at the practice director and account executive levels for the alleged breach of confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04752, Pyramid Consulting, Inc. v. Faulkner et al.
LAW
Click10.com

South Florida lottery winner running out of time to collect prize

MIAMI – OK, South Florida lottery players. This is your last chance to check your tickets. Someone bought a Fantasy Five ticket that hit for $96,558.33 in Miami-Dade County earlier this year — and your deadline to collect the winnings is approaching Tuesday. The prize comes from the May 27...
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Removes ERISA Lawsuit against Cigna

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Peggy L. Brown on behalf of Valerie Porter. The case is 1:21-cv-04741, Porter v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.
LAW
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida could have another Wynwood-type neighborhood on the way

South Floridians could soon have another significant attraction for nightlife and entertainment: A Wynwood-type neighborhood transformed from a barren downtown area into a bustling destination. Nora, named after the North Railroad Avenue, would be the site of the over 12 acre-project in West Palm Beach, encompassing more than 130,000 square feet of restaurants, coffee shops, art, retail, ...
FLORIDA STATE
wealthmanagement.com

JPMorgan Ex-Brokers Fight Grandma in Court, Seeking Her Silence

(Bloomberg) -- A 95-year-old Florida woman who won an arbitration fight against her banker grandsons is now battling them in court -- seeking to collect the award, and also to preserve her ability to speak freely about her experience. Beverley Schottenstein prevailed earlier this year in a financial industry arbitration...
LAW
Law.com

When It Comes to COVID-19 Rules in the Courtroom, Flexibility is Essential

Judges are dealing with ever-changing COVID-19 protocols while attempting to restart civil jury trials. Some judges are showing flexibility, such as allowing lawyers to wear face shields or remove masks while talking. Many courts are asking jurors what they feel comfortable with before imposing the strictest COVID-19 rules. When preparing...
LAW
Law.com

Sanofi-Aventis Wins Second Taxotere Verdict in Jury Bellwether

The trial is the second bellwether from among nearly 12,500 lawsuits coordinated in multidistrict litigation. The plaintiff, Elizabeth Kahn, 63, allege that she never grew back her hair after taking Taxotere to treat breast cancer. The first bellwether trial ended in a defense verdict in 2019. Sanofi-Aventis has won its...
LAW

