Davis Polk, Quinn Emanuel Face Off in Suit Targeting Tesla Over Warrants, Musk Tweet

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Paul Hastings on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against General Electric and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fields Howell LLP and Kennedys on behalf of various insurers, reinsurers and retrocessionaires, accuses General Electric of failing to safely secure their manufactured and designed gas turbine blade that malfunctioned at the Hadjret En Nouss power plant located in Algeria causing extensive damages. The case is 1:21-cv-04751, Various Insurers, Reinsurers and Retrocessionaires Subscribing to Policy Numbers 106/In/230/0/0, 28807G19, B080130181G19 v. General Electric International, Inc. et al.
