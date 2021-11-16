ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Polk, Quinn Emanuel Face Off in Suit Targeting Tesla Over Warrants, Musk Tweet

By Tom McParland
 5 days ago

A dispute between JP Morgan Chase and electric car-maker Tesla Inc. over a series of warrant transactions has...

CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Takes Stand At Theranos Fraud Trial

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — For weeks the question swirled around the widely watched Theranos investor fraud trial — Would founder Elizabeth Holmes, the fallen darling of the Silicon Valley startup community, take the stand in her own defense? On Friday, near the end of another long day in the courtroom after federal prosecutors rested their case, the question was answered. A smiling Holmes strolled up to the front of the courtroom, raised her hand and swore to tell the truth. Displaying the confident demeanor that captivated the tech industry, Holmes testified as to how she pursued her dreams of creating devices to...
SAN JOSE, CA
wealthmanagement.com

JPMorgan Ex-Brokers Fight Grandma in Court, Seeking Her Silence

(Bloomberg) -- A 95-year-old Florida woman who won an arbitration fight against her banker grandsons is now battling them in court -- seeking to collect the award, and also to preserve her ability to speak freely about her experience. Beverley Schottenstein prevailed earlier this year in a financial industry arbitration...
LAW
Law.com

Baker & Hostetler Files Trade Secrets Suit for Pyramid against Homeland

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Baker & Hostetler filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Pyramid Consulting Inc. The suit pursues claims against direct competitor Homeland, and former employees at the practice director and account executive levels for the alleged breach of confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04752, Pyramid Consulting, Inc. v. Faulkner et al.
LAW
Law.com

Paul Hastings Removes Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit against GE Over Power Plant Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Paul Hastings on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against General Electric and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fields Howell LLP and Kennedys on behalf of various insurers, reinsurers and retrocessionaires, accuses General Electric of failing to safely secure their manufactured and designed gas turbine blade that malfunctioned at the Hadjret En Nouss power plant located in Algeria causing extensive damages. The case is 1:21-cv-04751, Various Insurers, Reinsurers and Retrocessionaires Subscribing to Policy Numbers 106/In/230/0/0, 28807G19, B080130181G19 v. General Electric International, Inc. et al.
LAW
Elon Musk
Law.com

Robinhood, Citadel Win Dismissal of Meme-Stock Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleged that Citadel Securities amassed a substantial short position in GameStop and other stocks that exploded in value, and that the market-maker pressured Robinhood to stop customers from purchasing those shares. Citadel Securities and Robinhood Markets Inc. won dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit brought by retail investors...
ECONOMY
BBC

Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162m (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million related to Musk's tweets

According to recently released documents, it has become clear that JPMorgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million. The lawsuit suggests that Tesla and Elon Musk breached a contract that was related to stock warrants following a share price rally. Now, JPMorgan is insisting that Tesla pay up. We regularly...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

JPMorgan Wants Tesla to Cough Up $162M for One Elon Musk Tweet

Investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162.2 million lawsuit against Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk, for breach of contract. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla sold stock warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their “strike price” didn’t exceed Tesla’s share price when they expired in mid-2021. But Musk blew it all up with one tweet in August 2018 proposing he take Tesla’s stock private at $420 per share—a reference to pot-smoking culture—as he had “funding secured,” though he walked back the claim just 17 days later. JPMorgan said it had to heavily reduce its strike price as a result, but Tesla’s share still skyrocketed 10-fold by the time the warrants expired. Tesla then “flagrantly ignored” a contract by failing to deliver shares of its stock or cash, the lawsuit alleges.
MANHATTAN, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: JPMorgan Fights Tesla Over Warrants

Companies sometimes issue convertible bonds. A convertible bond is a bond that can be converted into stock. Normally the conversion is at a fixed price that is above the price of the stock when the convertible is issued. In 2014, Tesla Motors Inc. (now Tesla Inc.) sold $1.38 billion of 7-year convertible bonds with a 1.25% coupon and a conversion price of $359.87, a 42.5% premium above its stock price of $252.54 at the time. (At the same time, it sold another $920 million of 5-year convertibles with a 0.25% coupon and the same 42.5% conversion premium, though I will ...
STOCKS
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Removes ERISA Lawsuit against Cigna

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Peggy L. Brown on behalf of Valerie Porter. The case is 1:21-cv-04741, Porter v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.
LAW
Street.Com

5 'Musk' Watch Tweets From Tesla's CEO

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk makes headlines every time he tweets to his 63 million followers. Recently, Musk dominated headlines after he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. "I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

Elon Musk tweets to ask if he should sell some Tesla stock

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stock in the electric-vehicle company amid pressure in Washington to increase taxes on billionaires like him. Some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, […]
STOCKS

