Public Safety

HPD arrest log, Nov. 11 to 14

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Judith Marie Labarge, 61, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of criminal use of a financial card and theft. Cole Russell Diffenbaugh, 20, was arrested...

hayspost.com

Anderson Herald Bulletin

Jail Log: Nov. 19

Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236; total in custody, 302. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. • Jason Eldon Walker, 46, 3700...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
harrisondaily.com

Harrison Police log Nov. 17, 2021

3:27 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop advised the 19-year-old female subject driving of an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding 15 over. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
HARRISON, AR
Daily Nebraskan

Weekly crime log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Between Oct. 31-Nov. 6, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log. Stolen bikes and larceny from a motor vehicle followed with four reports each. Vandalism,...
LINCOLN, NE
thecatalinaislander.com

Sheriff’s Log: Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2021

Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2021. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.
AVALON, CA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Two arrested in shooting on Emma Street

On November 14, 2021, shortly after midnight, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Emma Street. Upon arrival officers learned that there were numerous subjects ranging from teenagers to early twenties in attendance at a private party. For an unknown reason several subjects began...
HOUMA, LA
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

US Route 2 / Sandbar-7:24 a.m. A Corporal was sent to the Sandbar State Park area of Route 7 to follow up on the report of a suspicious vehicle parked for a number of days in the area. The driver, who was using this area to camp out in their vehicle, was told this was not permitted and has since moved on.
MILTON, VT
Recorder

Montague Police Logs: Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2021

10:35 a.m. — Caller from Montague Avenue states his wife had been missing since midnight. She had been staying in Montague to care for her parents. She was ultimately found in Deerfield. 2:44 p.m. — Caller from K Street reports two people soliciting door-to-door as representatives from Eversource. Andre Moret,...
DEERFIELD, MA
WHSV

HPD arrests suspect for stolen car and drug possession

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Captain Jason Kidd with the Harrisonburg Police Department reports that at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the Sheetz on East Market Street in Harrisonburg. The car was reportedly sitting in the parking lot with its keys in it and running. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Athol Daily News

Athol Police Log: Nov. 10-12, 2021

8:23 p.m. – Harvard Avenue caller reported that someone just dumped trash in his yard. Party stated that he is tired of it, and provided a plate number. 9:36 p.m. – 911 caller from Freedom Street area reported a very strong smell of ether or something of that nature in the residence. Party was advised to evacuate the residence and AFD and APD responded, and later advised that the odor was coming from a piece of furniture that was spray painted and brought into the house. Everything was under control at that time.
ATHOL, MA
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: Nov. 1-7, 2021

This week's calls include: a very drunk driver, a well-equipped shoplifter and stolen cushions. Someone went through a vehicle and stole numerous items in the 2800 block of Northeast Overlook Drive. A man was arrested near Northeast Carillon Drive and Orenco Station Parkway after he was reported drinking in public...
HILLSBORO, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women were arrested for allegedly firing shots into a home in Beaver County, injuring multiple people. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. They’re accused of firing multiple gunshots into the home. Police said the victims had minor injuries but didn’t say how many people had been hurt. The three women are in the Beaver County Jail facing multiple charges, including burglary and aggravated assault.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Click2Houston.com

I.D. fraud scheme trends as HPD marks 100th fraud-in-progress arrest

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division’s Vehicle Fraud Unit recently made its 100th fraud-in-progress arrest and has already surpassed that number. A “fraud-in-progress” arrest means HPD officers caught someone in the act of trying to buy a vehicle from an area dealership using a fake or...
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Towson crime log for Nov. 5-9

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible. Towson Precinct Loch Raven Boulevard, 8500 block, 21286. Nov. 9. 11:19 p.m. Two unknown armed suspects entered a store and demanded cash. After the two suspects were given cash, both exited the store and left the location. Yakona ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 9-16

0717 — A manhole cover popped off near Tainter/Oak. 1123 — A driver said he’d struck a dog on Silverado Trail. 1842 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail. 2034 — A caller said the traffic light at Main/Mitchell was malfunctioning. An officer observed it, and it...
SAINT HELENA, CA
Hays Post

Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 1-7

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and conducted 16 traffic stops Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, according to the HPD Activity Log. MV Accident-City Street/Alley--2700 block Vine St, Hay; 6:26 AM. Drug Offenses/DUI--500 block E 26th St, Hays; 6:46 AM. Suspicious Activity-500 block E 11th St, Hays; 10/28...
HAYS, KS
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Issue 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 11, 2021 to November 17, 2021. Florence Anne Krakofsky (63, Wilmington) was issued a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (10:27am) Saturday, November 13, 2021. Anthony W. Green...
WILMINGTON, MA
Jersey Shore Online

Suspect Arrested From Summer Carjacking

STAFFORD – Police charged a suspect who fled after an alleged carjacking over the summer. The 16-year-old Newark resident was charged with 1st Degree Carjacking, 2nd Degree Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, and 4th Degree Resisting Arrest. The incidents began at around 6:45 a.m. on June...
NEWARK, NJ
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac Police Log: Nov. 3-9

9:15 a.m. — 600 Block W. High, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office. 9:15 a.m. — Cedar Sands Apartments Civil Dispute. 10:55 a.m. — 26000 Block Mathews, stalking complaint. 1:23 p.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, general assist. 2 p.m. — 100 Block Center, civil dispute. 4:07 p.m. — 500 Block New...
CASS COUNTY, MI
