ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk finally sold his last home to colonize Mars

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7PlY_0cyhPAYz00

After lowering the price, Elon Musk finally managed to sell the last house he owned in San Francisco, California, this Saturday, November 13. With this, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is closer to achieving his dream: to get rid of all his properties on Earth to colonize Mars .

In mid-2020, the 50-year-old billionaire promised to sell every real estate in his estate.

In this time, he has gradually achieved his goal, to the extent that he now lives in a mini rented home , which he shared with his ex-partner Grimes and their 18-month-old son X Æ A-Xii , before announcing their separation .

According to The New York Post , although Musk secured a buyer, the contract is pending a contingent offer. This means that the tycoon accepted an initial proposal, but certain conditions must be met and the transaction can be suspended, in some cases.

The businessman, who has been the richest man in the world since the end of September, bought the mansion located in the elegant neighborhood of Hillsborough in 2017 for 29.85 million dollars .

Elon listed the 16,000-square-foot ( 1,486m2 ), 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom property for sale in May 2020 for $ 37.5 million . Last September it withdrew it from the market, and a month later it offered it again, but now at a discount of $ 32 million .

In early 2020, Elon Musk made it clear that his intention was to sell all his properties on this planet to finance the exploration and colonization of Mars .

“I think it is important for humanity to become a space civilization and a multi-planet species. It will take a lot of resources to build a city on Mars , ”the mogul told Business Insider at the time.

"I want to be able to contribute as much as possible," added the self- proclaimed 'Emperor of Mars,' before explaining that "I will basically have no possessions of monetary value, other than company stocks."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Elon Musk’s son X AE A-Xii makes rare appearance during SpaceX presentation

Elon Musk’s 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii has made a rare appearance at one of his father’s business presentations.Earlier this week, the billionaire founder of SpaceX spoke about his Starship programme during a virtual event organised by the US National Academies Space Studies Board.Appearing via Zoom, Musk was dressed in formal attire and holding baby X Æ A-Xii on his lap.Ahead of the presentation, Musk asked for an introductory video showing the Space X headquarters to be played.“Car, car,” X Æ A-Xii could be heard saying as a rocket being transported across the site appeared on screen.Hi the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Remember Elon Musk's 2018 Prediction About Tesla's Market Cap?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Launch Cybertruck or Semi Yet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains, quite logically, why at the moment it is extremely difficult to produce new electric models, particularly the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi. This world is full of setbacks, no doubt. However, everything that surrounds Tesla is a source of controversy, doubts and disappointments. So much so that Elon Musk himself has had to come to the fore on social networks to explain why, at the moment, it is not easy to introduce more high-volume electric models, such as the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi. The summary is: market problems.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Elon Musk
E! News

See Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii Steal the Show in SpaceX Video

Watch: Grimes Shares FIRST Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk's Nursery. Elon Musk is an out-of-this-world father. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 50-year-old entrepreneur, Tesla, and SpaceX founder delivered a virtual presentation at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine with a very special guest in attendance: his son, X AE A-Xii Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Mars#The New York Post
TheStreet

Elon Musk Gets Schooled on World Hunger by UN Expert

The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme, David Beasley, is responding on Twitter to billionaire Elon Musk to garner donations in order to fight hunger globally. Beasley, who was a former Republican governor of South Carolina, detailed a plan seeking $6.6 billion to feed 40 million people that...
ADVOCACY
Laredo Morning Times

Elon Musk Finds a Buyer for His $32M Estate in Hillsborough, CA

Multibillionaire Elon Musk has landed a buyer for his Hillsborough, CA, home. Listed for nearly $32 million, the 16,000-square-foot estate outside of San Francisco is pending sale. In June, the tech entrepreneur announced on Twitter that he had decided to let go of “his last remaining house." The mansion "just...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
United Nations
luxurylaunches.com

Staying true to his word, Elon Musk is almost homeless as he finds a buyer for his last remaining house – A $32M 10-bedroom California mansion

Why have houses on Planet Earth when you can have a colony on Planet Mars? Elon Musk has found a buyer for the last remaining piece in his once-impressive real estate portfolio in his quest for interplanetary living. The Tesla and SpaceX boss wants to focus entirely on funding the Mars colony, which led him to sell all his houses; the last remaining house in California’s Bay Area is a historic (nearly a century old) estate listed for almost $32 million. The home is a sprawling 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, called Guignécourt. It sits on 47 acres with ten bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, a library with leather walls, and a fireplace.
ADVOCACY
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy