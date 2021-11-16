ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s USA Helping Remove Financial and Mental Health Barriers for HBCU Students

By Baltimore Times
Baltimore Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Arches’ Partnership Extension with Shine App is Elevating Its Annual Black & Positively Golden Scholarship to Help Bridge Gap of Access to Mental Health Resources. Chicago— Between class work, finances, the pandemic and stress about finding a job, students have a lot to worry about, especially Black collegians. In...

