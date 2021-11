Have you ever watched your cat jump, walk, and climb and wonder if they even have knees? It doesn't look like they do. It's so weird. I have three cats they all look completely different and have different personalities, but they all move the same. The movements are so very fluid it seems like they don't have any joints. Even the way they curl up is crazy. My cats can curl themselves up to about a quartet of their actual size if the box they want to hide is small. Cat's are animal contortionists.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO