Thursday’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers got ugly midway through the gam. Jazz star Rudy Gobert and Pacers center Myles Turner got into it in the fourth quarter after the two tumbled. Gobert appeared to grab onto Turner’s shorts as he was falling down, which the latter didn’t like. The two were ejected along with Donovan Mitchell, who tried to intervene between the two.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO