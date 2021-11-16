ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket League Sideswipe - Pre-Season Gameplay Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest trailer for the mobile game, Rocket League Sideswipe. The...

www.ign.com

Gematsu

Lies of P alpha gameplay teaser trailer

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Soulslike action RPG Lies of P. Here is an overview of the trailer and game, via Neowiz:. Lies of P is a fantastically baroque action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi....
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Souls-like action RPG Lies of P gets first gameplay trailer

If Bioshock and Bloodborne had a baby, it would be called Lies of P. This souls-like action RPG, which is inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio, was announced earlier this year with a stunning trailer which attracted the attention of many Souls games fans, and today, we finally get to see the game in action.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth Legend coming west in January 2022, gameplay trailer

Publisher NIS America and developer Regista have set a final release date for Labyrinth Legend in the west. The dungeon-crawler will be out in North America and Europe on January 18, 2022, the two sides confirmed today. For those that missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview:. Labyrinth...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League of Legends Hextech Mayhem: Release date, platforms, gameplay

League of Legends Hextech Mayhem is Riot Forge’s way of celebrating the release of LoL’s Netflix show, Arcane, so here are all the details on its release date, platforms and more. As Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show, Arcane, continues to impress, the team at Riot Forge have created...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5 COUNTDOWN: Release time, patch notes and more

Rocket League is a game that has been constantly evolving ever since its launch. Releasing in PS Plus gave it a huge boost in numbers and updates since has kept it going. Then, its purchase by Epic Games allowed it to become free to play, boosting those numbers even further. One way it has kept people going is through regular season content. Here's what we know about Rocket League Season 5 ahead of it starting.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Horizon Forbidden West Short Gameplay Video

Guerrilla offers us new gameplay Horizon Forbidden West. Here we get impressions of the fight between humans and robots. Unfortunately the video has no sound. Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Project Buramato pre-alpha gameplay trailer

Ozysoft has released a pre-alpha gameplay trailer for Project Buramato, its August-announced high-fantasy 3D action adventure platformer. Project Buramato is due out in 2023, with targeted platforms being PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). Watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rocket League Season 5 Kicks Off November 17, Adds New Nexus Battle Car

Developer Psyonix has announced that Rocket League Season 5 will begin November 17 following an update on November 16 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. The upcoming season adds a new battle car, arena variant, Rocket Pass, and limited-time mode. As seen in a new trailer, embedded below,...
IGN

Labyrinth Legend - Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay, as well as the wizard, the nightcrawler, and strider classes, in this trailer for Labyrinth Legend. The kingdom of Kanata is home to a mysterious labyrinth that houses a lost royal treasure, and it is up to you to claim it. Labyrinth Legend is available on Nintendo Switch on January 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rocket League Players Divided Over Season 5

Rocket League players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are divided over Season 5 due to the rewards for Season 4 releasing alongside the new season. The next season of the free-to-play game is set to release on November 17, and will add an arena dubbed Starbase Arc (Aftermath), music from Grimes, a new car dubbed Nexus (Plank hitbox), a new Rocket Pass, and of course plenty of new cosmetic items. Meanwhile, a day after Season 5 releases, a new LTM "with a new twist on Heatseeker," dubbed Heatseeker Ricochet, will release as part of three new Labs Arenas: Hourglass, Colossus, and Barricade.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Little Bug console release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

After launching on PC via Steam and receiving 96% positive reviews, the release of Little Bug on consoles is coming in fast. Red Deer Games, in collaboration with Buddy System, published a new trailer for Little Bug today, showcasing several gameplay features. Even more significantly, console players now have a release date for the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S Series.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka: Bladepoint - Exclusive Yueshan Gameplay Trailer

Naraka: Bladepoint's new season welcomes a new hero, a historic dagger, and more. The new Naraka: Bladepoint hero is called Yueshan and is based on Chinese history during the warring states period. Yueshan's abilities include shoulder-charging at opponents and knocking them over to land the first hit. Yueshan's ultimate ability also turns him into a Terracotta warrior, whose lethal halbert can cut down enemies in his path with ease. Players will also receive The Equestrian Blade in-game dagger as a thank you for their continued support. 24 Entertainment has teamed up with the Art Museum of Chinese Ancient Weapons to restore this dagger and has managed to reproduce it in Naraka: Bladepoint. Finally, to celebrate Naraka: Bladepoint's success, the 60-player battle royale will be 30% off from November 11 to November 17, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Ghostbusters is back in Rocket League with the return of the Ecto-1

The Ecto-1 has returned to Rocket League for a limited time alongside some new Ghostbusters-themed items. Until November 22nd, players can head to the Item Shop and pick up the Ecto-1 Bundle for 1,100 Credits. This new bundle contains the Reel Life Decal, which gives the car its iconic white look, and the Reel Afterlife Decal, which gives it a weathered look from the upcoming Afterlife movie. The full list of included items can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5 Patch Notes: Everything we know so far

PATCH NOTES - They're not here just yet!. If you're looking for the Season 5 Patch Notes, we have some bad news for you. We just don't have anything yet. We know Season 5 is likely to add a new car to Rocket League and maybe a new Arena like Season 4's Deadeye Canyon, but we don't know anything about the changes just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5: All new Rocket Pass Premium Tier Rewards

ROCKET PASS - What are we getting this time?. At the moment, we only know about the following items in regards to what's coming in the Season 5 Rocket Pass next week:. You can check out the new car in the Season 5 key artwork below:. click to enlarge. SEASON...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5: New Heatseeker Ricochet LTM explained

HEATSEEKER RICOCHET - What does that mean?. In Rocket League's Heatseeker LTM, every time you hit the ball it homes in on the centre of your opponent's goal. The longer a volley goes on between you and your opponents, the faster the ball goes. Games of Heatseeker quickly become desperate attempts at blocking your goal and offer a fairly unique experience - despite the fact that the concept is quite a simple change from the standard Rocket League gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

first gameplay trailer of the mix between Pinocchio and Bloodborne – Nerd4.life

Lies of P, the peculiar mix between Pinocchio and the soulslike genre returns to show itself in first official gameplay trailer taken from the Alpha version of the game. Thanks to the video published by the guys of Round8 and the publisher Neowiz, we can get a first taste of the dark and gruesome atmosphere of Krat and the monstrous automatons that populate him. Space also to the combat system, which is very reminiscent of the works of FromSoftware, with P performing in combos and counterattacks with different weapons, including swords, rapiers and hatchets. In the trailer it is also possible to see the use of a flamethrower and a kind of grappling hook, with which the protagonist can grab and pull towards him even very distant enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Rocket League Season 5 Launching November 17

Season 5 of Rocket League is all set to be released this November 17. There’s going to be a lot of new content like a new Arena variant, Competitive Season, and of course, Rocket Pass, to name a few. Let’s start with the new arena and it’s actually the Starbase...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Rocket League Season 5 Adds New Arena Variant For Private Matches And Free Play

Rocket League fans on PC and console, as well as mobile devices, are on the receiving end of new content this week. It’s already been rolling out, starting with mobile players getting access to the new standalone game Rocket League Sideswipe’s pre-season in some regions. The pre-season is rolling out bit-by-bit beginning with Oceania and will continue to roll out through the rest of the month. Those who take part in pre-season will have access to limited customization items and a chance to learn the game before Season One kicks off. If you’re wanting to check out the game, but it’s not available in your region yet, you can find a gameplay video below.
VIDEO GAMES

