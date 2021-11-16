Rocket League Sideswipe - Pre-Season Gameplay Trailer

Lies of P, the peculiar mix between Pinocchio and the soulslike genre returns to show itself in first official gameplay trailer taken from the Alpha version of the game. Thanks to the video published by the guys of Round8 and the publisher Neowiz, we can get a first taste of the dark and gruesome atmosphere of Krat and the monstrous automatons that populate him. Space also to the combat system, which is very reminiscent of the works of FromSoftware, with P performing in combos and counterattacks with different weapons, including swords, rapiers and hatchets. In the trailer it is also possible to see the use of a flamethrower and a kind of grappling hook, with which the protagonist can grab and pull towards him even very distant enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO