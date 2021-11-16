Rocket League Sideswipe - Pre-Season Gameplay Trailer

Rocket League players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are divided over Season 5 due to the rewards for Season 4 releasing alongside the new season. The next season of the free-to-play game is set to release on November 17, and will add an arena dubbed Starbase Arc (Aftermath), music from Grimes, a new car dubbed Nexus (Plank hitbox), a new Rocket Pass, and of course plenty of new cosmetic items. Meanwhile, a day after Season 5 releases, a new LTM "with a new twist on Heatseeker," dubbed Heatseeker Ricochet, will release as part of three new Labs Arenas: Hourglass, Colossus, and Barricade.
