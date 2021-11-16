ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chile vs. Ecuador live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch World Cup Qualifiers

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWFXx_0cyhNoSf00

Chile will welcome Ecuador in World Cup Qualifying action on Tuesday as they look to continue their three-game winning streak. Ecuador sits in third place and will be looking to take Chile down to the wire today.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Chile and Ecuador.

  • When: Tuesday, November 16
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 2, fubo Latino Network 1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Chile possible starting lineup:

Bravo; Maripan, Medel, Roco; Nunez, Mena, Vidal, Baeza, Valdes; Sanchez, Vargas

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Dominguez; Castillo, Torres, Hincapie, Cruz; Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Sarmiento, Preciado; Reasco

FIFA World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Chile (-130) vs. Ecuador (+360)

Want some action on the World Cup Qualifiers? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Northern Ireland vs. Italy FREE LIVE STREAM (11/15/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Northern Ireland faces Italy in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match on Monday, November 15, 2021 (11/15/21) at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
NJ.com

Germany vs. Liechtenstein FREE LIVE STREAM (11/11/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Liechtenstein in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Thursday, November 11, 2021 (11/11/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Ecuador
NJ.com

Greece vs. Spain FREE LIVE STREAM (11/11/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Spain faces Greece in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens, Greece, on Thursday, November 11, 2021 (11/11/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Everton vs Tottenham: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

A promising start to the season has been frittered away thanks to a variety of reasons — or excuses, your choice — for Everton. After Rafa Benitez got his Blues’ tenure off to a flyer with some solid performances and a favourable early schedule, a combination of unfortunate injuries, puzzling tactics and silly mistakes have seen the Blues cede ground to the chasing pack and now sit in the lower half of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NJ.com

Croatia vs. Russia FREE LIVE STREAM (11/14/21): Watch FIFA World Cup qualifying match online | Time, USA TV, channel

Croatia faces Russia in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match on Sunday, November 14, 2021 (11/14/21) at the Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia. Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
NJ.com

Switzerland vs. Bulgaria FREE LIVE STREAM (11/15/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Switzerland faces Bulgaria in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match on Monday, November 15, 2021 (11/15/21) at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings, how to watch La Liga online

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of one of the most anticipated matches in recent Barcelona history as the Catalan giants face local rivals Espanyol in a huge La Liga game. But it’s not about this being a Derby match: tonight marks the debut of a new era as Barça legend Xavi Hernández makes his debut as head coach, and the hope is that this is the start of a new period of glory under the leadership of a club legend. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action.
UEFA
The Independent

Real Sociedad taking it ‘game by game’ in unlikely LaLiga title charge

Looking around most of the top divisions in Europe as we hit roughly the third-of-the-way-through point, there aren’t too many surprise leaders and contenders.Quality, reputation, recent history and spending power has each of the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the top two of their respective divisions, while Napoli and AC Milan are making title pushes in Italy after going close in different prior campaigns of late.In Spain, though, there’s an absolute outlier: Real Sociedad lead the way, a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla with a five-point gap between themselves and last...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy